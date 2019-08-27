Instagram is testing a standalone messaging app called Threads

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.Health and Scienceread more
BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.Energyread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
The injuries suffered by Jeffrey Epstein are "far more consistent with assault" than suicide, lawyer Reid Weingarten told Judge Richard Berman in U.S. District Court in...Politicsread more
Long-term Treasury rates added to their August slide, exacerbating an inversion of the yield curve and adding credence to recession fears.Bondsread more
Combined with existing space, the funding would allow ICE to detain nearly 50,000 immigrants at one time.Politicsread more
The former New York Fed chief urged officials not to lower interest rates simply as a backstop while the president continues his tit-for-tat tariff battle with the Chinese...The Fedread more
Facebook's Instagram unit is developing a standalone messaging app called Threads.
The new app will allow Instagram users to quickly send messages, photos and videos to those on their "close friends" list, a source close to the situation told CNBC's Julia Boorstin. Most notably, the app will let users rapidly share their status — whether they're busy or watching TV, for example — with those close friends.
Threads is not Instagram's first standalone messaging app. The social network previously released Direct, which it shut down earlier this year.
Development of Threads comes as Facebook works to intertwine the messaging functions of its Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram apps, allowing users of each service to message one another.
The Verge was first to report on Threads and compared the messaging aspects to features offered by Snap.
— Julia Boorstin contributed to this report.
