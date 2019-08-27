Moody's downgrades outlook for global investment banks

Ratings firm Moody's downgraded its outlook for global investment banks (GIB) Tuesday from "positive" to "stable" citing the slowdown in growth, and lower or negative interest rates.

According to Moody's, these GIBs — which includes the likes of Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, HSBC and Deutsche Bank — will see their profitability come under greater pressure over the next 12 to 18 months. They will also witness low client activity due to global uncertainties, Moody's said.

"The stable outlook for the global investment banks reflects our expectations that profitability for the GIBs may have peaked for this economic cycle," Ana Arsov, managing director at Moody's, said in the research.

Many central banks around the world have performed U-turns with their monetary policy, cutting interest rates in order to boost lending in their economies. Lower interest rates, however, restrict a bank's ability to make profits. Rising rates, meanwhile, are good for banks as they allow them to lend money to investors with a profitable rate of interest.