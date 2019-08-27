Netflix's new Scorsese movie reportedly won't be shown at most major theaters after talks with AMC fail

Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" won't get a wide theatrical release after Netflix failed to reach a compromise with two major movie theater chains, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The company is said to have been in talks with AMC Theaters and Cineplex to allow the film to screen nationwide, but they ultimately failed to reach a deal. Instead, "The Irishman" will premiere in select indie theaters on Nov. 1, before releasing on Netflix's streaming service on Nov. 27.
Representatives from Netflix, AMC and Cineplex were not immediately available for comment.
Netflix has repeatedly clashed with theater chains over its decision to break with theatrical release tradition. Hollywood studios, as well as rival streaming platform Amazon, have adopted a 90-day theatrical release window, which requires them to run the film for that time period before releasing it on video-on-demand or on a streaming service's site or app.
Netflix proposed a 30-day window before its conversations with theater chains ended, according to THR. Additionally, Scorsese and members of Netflix's top brass approached theaters about reaching a deal.
To be considered for an Academy Award, studios are required show their film in theaters for a certain window of time. In the past, theater chains including iPic, Alamo Drafthouse and Landmark have shown Netflix films.
With "The Irishman" in theaters for three and a half weeks, it will follow a path similar to Netflix's Academy Award-winning film "Roma." Last November, "Roma," from director Alfonso Cuaron, rolled out to a limited number of theaters before becoming available on Netflix a few weeks later.