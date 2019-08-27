SAS eyes more cost cuts as third-quarter profits are hit by fuel prices, strike

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 7.0810 per dollar — weaker than the previous day's fix, but stronger than the 7.1055 level the market was expecting, according...China Marketsread more
Johnson & Johnson, which was the only defendant in the seven-week trial, said it's going to appeal the decision.Health and Scienceread more
Trump should not let up with his efforts to increase U.S. sales in the EU and Japan, writes Michael Ivanovitch.World Economyread more
Thailand is set to see an uptick in investment amid the U.S.-China trade war, says the president and CEO of U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, Alexander Feldman.Asia Economyread more
Criticism can be a tough thing to stomach. But according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, it's not something to be shied away from. In fact, it should...Power Playersread more
Shares of major pharmaceutical companies surged in after-hours trading Monday following a smaller-than-expected fine for Johnson & Johnson.Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia edged up on Tuesday as investors watched closely for developments on the U.S.-China trade war following a recent escalation.Asia Marketsread more
The U.S. and France have reached an agreement to settle their differences over a French tax on big tech companies, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Technologyread more
Some of Wall Street's top economists and strategists see last week's trade war escalation as an ominous sign for the economy and markets.Marketsread more
Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-7 summit, says Beijing wants to make a deal "very badly."Politicsread more
CNBC combed through Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts like if the U.S. were to enter a recession.Marketsread more
Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it would look at additional cost-cutting measures beyond 2020 after reporting a drop in third-quarter earnings due to a pilot strike, high fuel prices and cut-price competition.
The carrier, partly owned by Sweden and Denmark, while Norway has sold its stake, repeated that it will be challenging to reach a positive result before tax for the full year.
Third-quarter profit was dented by higher fuel costs, a weaker crown, and a pilot strike between 26 April and May 2, which led to some 4,000 cancelled flights affecting more than 370,000 passengers.
It was partly compensated by increased passenger revenue, SAS said on Tuesday, but it added that costs were still too high.
"This means that we need to look at additional initiatives beyond 2020," it said.
Struggling with the rising cost of fuel and competition from the likes of Norwegian Air and Ryanair, SAS is renewing its aging fleet and has been restructuring for years to slash costs.
The airline's current efficiency improvement program targets 3 billion crowns ($312.34 million) in savings by 2020.
SAS pretax profit was 1.49 billion crowns in the May-July period, down from 2.03 billion profit a year earlier. The average forecast according to Refinitiv data based on two analysts was for a pretax profit of 1.44 billion.