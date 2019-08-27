SC Johnson, 'A family company,' threatens to sue Oklahoma AG over use of signature slogan in Johnson & Johnson opioid suit

SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's opioid lawsuit against an unrelated, yet similarly named, Johnson & Johnson.

"I am writing to demand that you retract your statements that have appeared in both national and local media citing the SC Johnson tagline, 'A Family Company.' If you do not, we will have no choice but to bring suit," Johnson CEO Fisk Johnson said in a letter to Hunter released Tuesday.

Fisk said he's written Hunter more than once, asking him to refrain from using the company's slogan in statements and court filings in Oklahoma's lawsuit against J&J, which has denied any wrongdoing. J&J was ordered Monday to pay the state $572 million for its role in allegedly fueling Oklahoma's opioid epidemic; the company plans to appeal the verdict.

"Yet it was shocking and quite frankly outrageous, that you still went on national television, again propagating this misinformation. There was simply no reason for that.

Oklahoma Attorney General spokesman Alex Gerszewski said Hunter wasn't intentionally trying to confuse the companies.

"To be abundantly clear, we in no way meant for anyone to confuse SC Johnson with Johnson & Johnson. It is regrettable if someone did," Gerszewski said in an emailed statement.

"The reference to Johnson & Johnson as 'a family company' comes from the way it tries to appear to the public. Our trial, in part, was about unmasking this company for what it was found guilty of yesterday, being the kingpin behind the deadliest man made epidemic in our nation's history," he said.

Read Johnson's full letter below: