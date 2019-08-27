Your first trade for Tuesday, August 27

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.Autosread more
Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.Business Newsread more
One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.Marketsread more
Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...Real Estateread more
"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," says Dr. Josh Jennings at...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.Investingread more
High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."Politicsread more
Brazil said it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly claimed he may...World Politicsread more
The findings of the 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study are a "major concern" for automakers, according to J.D. Power.Autosread more
Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson.
Brian Kelly was a seller of the S&P 500 ETF.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of Salesforce.
Carter Worth was a buyer of Chubb.
Trader disclosure: Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO. Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, CWEB, LABS.CCP, APH.TO, RIV.V, CF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, VFF.TO, CARA.O, NEPT US, KHRN.V, FIRE.TO, TLRY.O, PCLO.V, WMD.V, ZENA.ALP, EMH.V, FLWR.CXX, IIPR.K, ARNA.O, HEXO.TO, VIVO.V, NRTH.V PKI, XLY.V, YCBD US, ALEF.TO