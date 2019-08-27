Your first trade for Tuesday, August 27

Skip Navigation
Federal probe into union corruption expands to General Motors

The new charges come at an inopportune time for the union and Big Three Detroit automakers, which are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

Philip Morris International confirms it's in merger talks with...

Philip Morris International is in discussions with Altria about a possible all-stock, merger of equals, the tobacco giant announced Tuesday.

China insists it is unaware of calls to Trump, calls tariffs...

One day later, China is still insisting no phone calls took place over the weekend that President Donald Trump claimed showed its willingness to talk again.

Home price gains slowed down in June, but mortgage rates may heat...

Home prices are still gaining nationally, but not nearly as much as they have been over the past few years. Prices in June rose 3.1% annually, according to the S&P CoreLogic...

Doctor-turned-analyst on J&J ruling: It was clear opioids were...

"I don't think anyone in the healthcare community can honestly look in the mirror and say opioids weren't addictive and it wasn't known clearly," says Dr. Josh Jennings at...

Roku is growing even faster than Netflix did at the same point,...

William Blair expects Roku to reach 80 million active accounts by 2025.

New Jeffrey Epstein accusers to come forward in court hearing

High-profile lawyer Gloria Allred says "I will be attending the hearing with my clients who are victims."

Brazil to reject $22 million G-7 fund aimed at controlling Amazon...

Brazil said it will reject $22 million from the G-7 nations to help control fires raging in the Amazon rainforest — but President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly claimed he may...

J.D. Power study finds drivers turn off 'annoying or bothersome'...

The findings of the 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study are a "major concern" for automakers, according to J.D. Power.

Papa John's names Arby's President Rob Lynch as CEO, shares jump...

Rob Lynch, the president of Arby's, will replace Steve Ritchie.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Verizon, Zynga, Chipotle & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Tropical storm Dorian: Barbados, Caribbean neighbors brace for...

Dorian is expected to pass on the southwest side of Puerto Rico as a hurricane on Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Tuesday, August 27

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:1701:17
Final Trades: CRM, JNJ, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Johnson & Johnson.

Brian Kelly was a seller of the S&P 500 ETF.

Mark Tepper was a buyer of Salesforce.

Carter Worth was a buyer of Chubb

