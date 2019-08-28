Autodesk shares fall as trade war concerns lead to lower forecast

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.Wealthread more
A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.Bondsread more
It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.Real Estateread more
A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.Investingread more
Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...Retailread more
Other signals about the economic, such as low jobless claims, help paint a contrasting picture, says Bespoke's Paul Hickey.Marketsread more
There's much talk today about the shipping wars between big-box retailers Walmart and Target and e-commerce giant Amazon. But Best Buy has likewise been chipping away at its...Retailread more
United Airlines is ditching expiration date for frequent flyer miles, in a bid to make the lucrative program more attractive.Airlinesread more
Puris, which is the largest North American pea protein producer, will be able to more than double its pea protein production at an existing facility in Dawson, Minnesota.Food & Beverageread more
Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.Retailread more
Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.Technologyread more
Shares of Autodesk plunged 12% on Wednesday morning after the software company said the U.S.-China trade war could negatively impact its financials.
Autodesk beat expectations on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second-quarter results, but cited concerns around the trade war as the reason for its conservative guidance.
"While we continue to execute well and are not materially impacted by current trade tensions and macro uncertainty, we are taking a prudent stance to our second half fiscal 2020 outlook," Autodesk CFO Scott Herren said in a statement.
On Autodesk's earnings call, Herren said the state of "various trade disputes and the geopolitical environment" were responsible for the adjusted guidance and that it "now reflects our current views based on what we know about the environment today."
The company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $3.43 billion to $3.49 billion, down from its previous estimates of $3.5 billion to $3.55 billion. Its fiscal third-quarter estimates also missed projections, with the company expecting earnings of 70 cents to 74 cents per share on revenue of $820 million to $830 million vs. analysts' expectations of 77 cents and $838.8 million.
For the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, Autodesk reported earnings of 65 cents per share on revenue of $797 million, which beat analysts' projections for earnings of 61 cents per share and $787 million in revenue.
Autodesk isn't the only one feeling the impacts of the trade war. Trade tensions have dragged down the broader market over the past month, causing some economists to warn of a looming recession. Elsewhere in the tech space, Apple and semiconductor stocks have fallen after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative" to their operations in China.