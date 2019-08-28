China denies Qingdao port visit for US warship amid tensions

Unlike other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar or the Japanese yen, which are allowed to free float in the market, China maintains a strict control of the yuan's...China Economyread more
It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.Marketsread more
Rodrigo Duterte is visiting China for the fifth time since taking office in 2016 — he has not made a single trip to the U.S. as president.Asia Politicsread more
Electric carmaker Tesla will reportedly increase prices in China this week in anticipation of rising tariffs — but one automobile expert says the higher costs will not likely...China Economyread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Wednesday afternoon following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.Asia Marketsread more
The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.Market Insiderread more
The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.2020 Electionsread more
SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...Health and Scienceread more
Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...Retailread more
Some of the early work on the Google Hire recruiting software happened at Bebop, which Google bought in 2015. Now Hire is going away two years after it was formally announced.Technologyread more
China has denied a request for a U.S. Navy warship to visit the Chinese port city of Qingdao in recent days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday, at a time of tense ties between the world's two largest economies.
This marks at least the second time China has denied a request by the United States this month, having earlier rejected a request for two U.S. Navy ships to visit Hong Kong, as the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.
The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the destroyer was supposed to visit on Sunday but China denied the request prior to that.
U.S. military warships have occasionally made visits to China, most recently in 2017, the defense official said. The last time a U.S. Navy ship visited Qingdao was the destroyer Benfold in 2016.
The official referred questions to Beijing on why the request was denied, China's Defense Ministry, however, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A trade war between the world's two largest economies has damaged global growth and raised market fears that the world economy could tip into recession.
But, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised hopes for a deal that could de-escalate the tariff war.