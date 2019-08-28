China denies Qingdao port visit for US warship amid tensions

Skip Navigation
The yuan hit an 11-year low this week. Here's how China controls...

Unlike other major currencies such as the U.S. dollar or the Japanese yen, which are allowed to free float in the market, China maintains a strict control of the yuan's...

Stock dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond...

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.

Philippines' president says he'll stand up to China – he might...

Rodrigo Duterte is visiting China for the fifth time since taking office in 2016 — he has not made a single trip to the U.S. as president.

Tesla may be raising prices in China — but it won't be for long,...

Electric carmaker Tesla will reportedly increase prices in China this week in anticipation of rising tariffs — but one automobile expert says the higher costs will not likely...

Asia stocks struggle for direction as investors watch US Treasury...

Stocks in Asia traded mixed Wednesday afternoon following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.

US oil about to make a much bigger splash on an oversupplied...

The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.

Purdue Pharma offers $10 billion - $12 billion to settle opioid...

The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.

A 2020 recession would hurt Trump's reelection chances, but he...

Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.

SC Johnson threatens to sue Oklahoma over use of slogan in J&J...

SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...

Here's why China embraced Costco, but spurned Amazon and Tesco

Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...

Google shuts down Hire, the product it acquired with Diane Greene

Some of the early work on the Google Hire recruiting software happened at Bebop, which Google bought in 2015. Now Hire is going away two years after it was formally announced.

Oklahoma uses property law to win J&J opioid suit — others could...

Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.

China denies Qingdao port visit for US warship amid tensions

  • China has denied a request for a U.S. Navy warship to visit the Chinese port city of Qingdao in recent days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday, amid tensions between the two economic powerhouses.
US Rear Admiral Karl O. Thomas (front L), commander Task Force 70 walks with Navy Captain Pat 'Fin' Hannifin (front R), commanding officer of US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, on their way to a press conference aboard the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan anchored off in Manila Bay on August 7, 2019.
Ted Aljibe | AFP | Getty Images

China has denied a request for a U.S. Navy warship to visit the Chinese port city of Qingdao in recent days, a U.S. defense official told Reuters on Tuesday, at a time of tense ties between the world's two largest economies.

This marks at least the second time China has denied a request by the United States this month, having earlier rejected a request for two U.S. Navy ships to visit Hong Kong, as the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.

The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the destroyer was supposed to visit on Sunday but China denied the request prior to that.

U.S. military warships have occasionally made visits to China, most recently in 2017, the defense official said. The last time a U.S. Navy ship visited Qingdao was the destroyer Benfold in 2016.

The official referred questions to Beijing on why the request was denied, China's Defense Ministry, however, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A trade war between the world's two largest economies has damaged global growth and raised market fears that the world economy could tip into recession.

But, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised hopes for a deal that could de-escalate the tariff war.