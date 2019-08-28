Cramer Remix: Don't pass up free money from your company

Jim Cramer's goal is to help people make money and suggests that viewers never pass up on the free cash companies offer their staff to build for retirement. In order to take advantage of the opportunity, the "Mad Money" host said employees should take advantage of their employer's 401(k) plan, one of the most typical ways that Americans save for their futures. "If the company you work for offers an employer match for your 401(k) contributions, then you want to put money into your 401(k) until that match is maxed out. No reason to pass up free money," he said. "And after that, put any additional retirement savings in an IRA," which is an Individual Retirement Account. The reason that workers should max out their 401(k) contributions is because the investment comes from pre-taxed income. Before a paycheck distributed, a certain amount is held back before it is added into the retirement ledger. The tax-free investment covers both income tax and capital gains taxes on profits. A tax is only applied once when money is withdrawn in retirement, Cramer said. "That's free money, people. It's also untaxed," he explained. "So if your employer even partially matches your contributions, you should absolutely take advantage of it by putting money in your 401(k). No question." There are some negatives, however, when it comes to 401(k) plans. One of those issues includes the fees charged by both the mutual fund and the 401(k) administrator, who is hired by the employer. Still, stashing away $5,000 of un-taxed money annually over three decades into the retirement plan could compound to more than $511,000 for life after work, Cramer noted. "But if your 401(k) doesn't have any kind of employer match, then I think it's a much less compelling option, because, as I said before, 401(k) plans can have a lot of problems," he said. "Without the match, you're much better off saving for retirement via an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA, which has the same exact tax-favored status as a 401(k)."

Saving For College

It's not just retirement that is an important factor for long-term investing. Cramer has read a lot of stories lately that talk about the growing burden of student loan debt for tens of thousands of Americans who owe more than a trillion dollars in debt. "For any of you who are parents or are thinking of becoming parents, let me just tell you right now that there are very few things you can do for your kid's future that are better than paying for as much of their college education as you can afford," the host said. Hands down, the best way to save for college is with a 529 plan. Rules vary by state, but there are certain aspects that are standard across the country. Due to federal gift tax laws, single investors can only contribute $14,000 a year, or $28,000 if you're married and file taxes jointly. Grandparents can contribute to the plan, as well, and can even start a 529 plan with your child as the beneficiary, though Cramer thinks it is better for a parent to do it. "The key here, though, is that you want to get that money into your kid's 529 as early as possible," Cramer said. "That's because the greatness of these plans is all about the power of compounding."

The Feeling's Mutual

With all of the different mutual fund and exchange traded fund (ETF) options out there, Cramer's head is spinning. How the heck are investors supposed to know which ones to invest in when there are so many of them? "The important thing is this: you have all sorts of ETFs and mutual funds out there and they can all advertise," the host said. "Companies that run these funds want your money. And one of your biggest mistakes you can make as an individual investor is to give it to them, with a few significant exceptions." If you are an investor who owns mutual funds, Cramer says you are probably getting hosed. There is just no other nice way to put it. However, his beef is not with all mutual funds. Specifically, he warned against actively managed mutual funds with people deciding the stocks and securities to buy and sell. Cramer has an issue with actively managed funds because the managers don't get paid for delivering performance — they collect a fee from investors regardless of the amount of money they make for their client. The amount of money they make depends on the size of assets that are under management. That means their biggest incentive is not for an investor to do well; it is how much of your money they can bring in.

Untangling Roth, IRA And 401(k)

