Japan downgrades South Korea's trade status amid dispute

Stock dividends are yielding more than the 30-year Treasury bond...

It might bode well for stocks as investors have few other options when it comes to finding long-term yields.

Philippines' president says he'll stand up to China – he might...

Rodrigo Duterte is visiting China for the fifth time since taking office in 2016 — he has not made a single trip to the U.S. as president.

Asia stocks mixed as investors watch US Treasury yields

Stocks in Asia traded mixed Wednesday morning following an overnight inversion of a closely watched U.S. Treasury yield curve to its worst level in more than a decade.

US oil about to make a much bigger splash on an oversupplied...

The oil market is already struggling with too much supply, and the U.S. is about to flood the world with a lot more.

Purdue Pharma offers $10 billion - $12 billion to settle opioid...

The lawsuits allege the company and the Sackler family are responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis.

A 2020 recession would hurt Trump's reelection chances, but he...

Trump is fixated on the strength of the economy as he runs for reelection, so growing concerns about a recession have him worried.

SC Johnson threatens to sue Oklahoma over use of slogan in J&J...

SC Johnson, maker of Drano, Pledge and other household products, is threatening to sue Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter for citing the company's slogan in the state's...

Here's why China embraced Costco, but spurned Amazon and Tesco

Costco saw a reaction in China that few Western retailers experience. Analysts believe Costco satiates exactly the appetite China had for a new concept, at a time with its...

Google shuts down Hire, the product it acquired with Diane Greene

Some of the early work on the Google Hire recruiting software happened at Bebop, which Google bought in 2015. Now Hire is going away two years after it was formally announced.

Oklahoma uses property law to win J&J opioid suit — others could...

Oklahoma's unusual use of nuisance law to win it's landmark suit against Johnson & Johnson could spur other states to amend their opioid cases to include the statute.

Popeyes has sold out of its chicken sandwich in less than a month

In a video posted to its Twitter, the company said that the sandwich would be back soon and this time, it would be for good.

BP sells Alaska assets to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion

BP, a major player on Alaska's North Slope for decades, announces it is selling all of its assets in the state.

Asia Politics

Japan downgrades South Korea's trade status amid dispute

Key Points
  • As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Japanese manufacturers must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export.
  • South Korea's previous status as a preferential trade partner meant simpler checks on exports.
  • Since Japan announced the decision, South Korea decided to similarly downgrade Tokyo's trade status, which will take effect next month.

SK Hynix 32GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules are arranged for a photograph at the company's office in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, July 22, 2019.
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Japan's downgrading of South Korea's trade status has taken effect, a decision that already set off reaction and hurt bilateral relations.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Japanese manufacturers must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays. South Korea's previous status as a preferential trade partner meant simpler checks on exports.

Since Japan announced the decision, South Korea decided to similarly downgrade Tokyo's trade status, which will take effect next month. Seoul has also canceled a deal to share military intelligence with Japan.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade because of a separate dispute linked to Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan denies retaliating and says wartime compensation issues were already settled.