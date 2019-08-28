Trump unloads on 'corrupt' Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian threatens island — San Juan mayor tells him to 'calm down'

Skip Navigation
New recession warning: The rich aren't spending

From real estate and retail stores to classic cars and art, the weakest segment of the American economy right now is the very top.

US 30-year bond yield falls to record low under 2% as recession...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

China's playing the long game in the trade war

Eighteen months into the trade battle with President Donald Trump, China has come to terms that it's fighting a forever war as conflicts have spread well beyond trade.

Homeowners are sitting on a record amount of cash

The combination of rising home prices and falling mortgage rates has U.S. homeowners sitting on a veritable fortune in home equity. The collective amount of money borrowers...

Trump unloads on 'corrupt' Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian...

President Trump criticized Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to descend on the island.

FBI agents raid home of UAW union President Gary Jones, Dow Jones...

The raid comes as the union and Big Three Detroit automakers are negotiating new contracts for 158,000 UAW workers.

With gas at a 3-year holiday low, more drivers will hit the road...

With gas prices at a 3-year low for the Labor Day weekend, more Americans will head out on road trips for the holiday. Depending on where they live, they might have more money...

Georgia GOP Sen. Isakson will resign at the end of the year due...

Sen. Johnny Isakson's departure due to health issues will open up another potentially competitive Senate race in the 2020 election.

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS says.

Hudson's Bay to sell Lord & Taylor for $100 million

Hudson's Bay will be paid $99.5 million Canadian dollars ($75 million) in cash after the deal closes and a secured promissory note of CA$33.2 million ($25 million) payable in...

Trump 'almost brilliant' in trying to delay China deal, snipes...

The president could be "playing a waiting game" on China trade to help his re-election bid, says former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus.

Politics

Trump unloads on 'corrupt' Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian threatens island — San Juan mayor tells him to 'calm down'

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • President Trump bears down on Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian threatens to hit the island.
  • Trump was criticized for his administration's handling of the crisis response to the island in the aftermath of Maria in 2017, the last powerful storm to hit the island.
  • "And by the way, I'm the best thing that's ever happened to Puerto Rico!" he tweets.
Tropical Storm Dorian heads toward Puerto Rico, may hit Florida next
President Donald Trump bore down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to become the first powerful storm to hit the island since it was devastated by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

"Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

"And by the way, I'm the best thing that's ever happened to Puerto Rico!" he added.

Trump was criticized for his administration's handling of the crisis response to Maria, a Category 5 hurricane that struck in September 2017. One study commissioned by the island and performed by George Washington University researchers estimated the storm caused nearly 3,000 deaths.

Trump has since lashed out against Puerto Rico's leadership, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, over funding issues and other matters.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday posted a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for parts of Puerto Rico through Thursday afternoon. It said Dorian could bring up to 10 inches of rain and winds up to 80 mph. 

The president wrote that the White House was "tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico." He also took a slap at Cruz, who has been a sharp critic of Trump.

"FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!" he wrote.

The island's newly installed governor, Wanda Vazquez Garced, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cruz, in a post on Twitter, said: "Trump needs to be quite, 'calm down' get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground. Maybe Trump will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES."

Puerto Rico was shaken in recent weeks by a scandal involving leaked text messages between the island's former governor, Ricardo Rossello, and members of his staff and others.

The messages, nearly 900 pages of which were published by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, appeared to show Rossello and his close advisors using vulgar language and ridiculing supporters and vicitms of Hurricane Maria.

Rossello eventually stepped down after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest.