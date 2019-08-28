Your first trade for Wednesday, August 28

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tiffany, JetBlue,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

30-year Treasury bond yield falls to record low under 2% as...

A key part of the U.S. yield curve inverted even further Wednesday morning, exacerbating fears of an impending recession.

Mini refinance boom goes bust, as mortgage rates turn higher

It didn't take much to end the party in the refinance market. A small tick higher in mortgage rates caused the sudden surge in refinances to retreat just as quickly.

Sterling falls as Boris Johnson moves to suspend parliament

Sterling fell Wednesday morning after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would schedule the formal reopening of parliament for October 14.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Monster, JetBlue & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to lower open on Wall Street, following bond yields lower.

What to watch today: Bond yields hit stocks and possible opioid...

U.S. stock futures move in a narrow range between gains and losses this morning, following a Tuesday session that saw stocks give up a chunk of their Monday gains.

Even in uncertain times, cash is still a bad idea for investors,...

A retreat into cash is not the answer, despite global economic uncertainty, UBS said Wednesday.

Tiffany earnings top estimates even as revenue falls, hurt by...

Tiffany's quarterly earnings top expectations, but sales fall short. The luxury jeweler also maintained its outlook for the full year.

Peloton's IPO shows it's serving the wealthy, but not making us...

Peloton says in a filing ahead of its IPO that it's riding a consumer trend for fitness and wellness solutions. But it's not reaching those most in need.

S&P 500 could hit death spiral down to 2,100 if recession comes,...

There's a case to be made for a 27% plunge in the S&P 500 if global central banks are unable to prevent a recession, says widely followed strategist Sven Henrich.

Google faces EU antitrust probe over jobs search tool

In a speech Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager drew parallels between Google for Jobs and the company's comparison shopping service, which was the subject...

Your first trade for Wednesday, August 28

Tyler Bailey
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Kinder Morgan.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Altria.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Financials ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Blackstone

