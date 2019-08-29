Art Cashin says relying on the yield curve inversion as a recession signal is 'suspect' this time

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to have trade talks on Thursday "at a different level."

Marketsread more

Dow jumps 350 points after China hints it won't retaliate for now...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

US Marketsread more

Wall Street hasn't been this negative about earnings growth in...

Earnings growth is grinding to a halt. The drop in earnings growth estimates is the largest since 2016.

Marketsread more

Apple sends invites for September 10 event where new iPhones are...

Apple sent invitations to the media for its annual September event, where it's expected to announce new iPhones and details on its streaming TV service.

Technologyread more

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says that the mysterious explosion off of Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered...

Defenseread more

Art Cashin says yield curve inversion as a recession signal...

"Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," says UBS' Cashin. The opposite is...

Economyread more

Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean

Dorian is expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Dick Bove: Banks could take 'the easy road' on loans and cause a...

A significant recession could develop, if banks decide to sell the loans they own rather than make new ones. At present, the pressure to take this path is rising.

Commentaryread more

Ex-FBI chief James Comey violated DOJ policies with Trump memos,...

Comey is not being prosecuted for the alleged violations detailed in the scathing report by the DOJ's Office of Inspector General.

Politicsread more

Trump to ease regulations on methane, major cause of climate...

The rule change would be the latest move to roll back Obama-era emission regulations on major oil and gas industries, the main source of U.S. methane emissions.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Instagram influencers are often white, and sponsoring brands get...

Brands are taking Instagram influencers on trips to promote their companies, but often the groups are white, young and thin.

Technologyread more

The Fed could cause a recession unless it cuts rates, top...

"Rates signal a bear market, and Fed hesitations risk a repeat of Custer's last stand at Little Big Horn," says Stifel's Barry Bannister.

Economyread more
Economy

Art Cashin says relying on the yield curve inversion as a recession signal is 'suspect' this time

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • "Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," says UBS' Art Cashin.
  • The opposite is happening now, signalling the Fed may not be cutting short-term interest rates enough to keep up with the bond market.
  • Cashin says, "In this case, the longer end moved down to go under the Fed," whose critics says central bankers have created a floor on shorter term yields.
VIDEO2:3202:32
Why Art Cashin says the inverted yield curve is 'suspect'
Squawk on the Street

Using the inverted yield curve as a recessionary indicator may not be as reliable nowadays as it's been historically, longtime trader Art Cashin told CNBC on Thursday.

"The inverted yield curve is slightly suspect because this time it's for a separate reason," said Cashin, UBS director of floor operations at the New York Stock Exchange. The difference, he said, is that past inversions came when the Fed was tightening policy, while this has come during a loosening period.

An inverted yield curve, which happens when shorter-term bonds deliver higher yields than longer-term bonds, has preceded every U.S. recession over the past half century.

The 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday remained lower than the 2-year, despite bond yields generally moving higher a day after sinking again to multiyear lows.

Concerns about the U.S.-China trade war, on top of an already slowing global economy, have sent investors running to the perceived safety of bonds, thus pushing yields lower due to their reverse relationship with prices.

"Usually before a recession, the Fed has been tightening rates so that the short end moves up above intermediate to the longer end," Cashin said on "Squawk on the Street. "

However, in the current environment, the Federal Reserve is easing monetary policy, not tightening. In July, the Fed cut short-term policy interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years. The market expects, with near certainty, that they will reduce borrowing costs by a quarter-point again next month.

Even still, the recent yield curve inversions may be signalling that the Fed is not cutting rates quickly enough to keep up with the bond market.

Cashin said, "In this case, the longer end [Treasury yields] moved down to go under the Fed," whose critics says central bankers have created a floor on shorter term yields, which allowed longer term yields to fall right through.

"That's why you have a lot of people calling for a 50-basis-point cut, just to deal with the yield curve," he said. Deeper Fed rate cuts would free up shorter term yields to drop more, which could flip the yield inversion back to normal.