'A very British coup': Global media reacts to Boris Johnson's move to suspend parliament

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.China Politicsread more
Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.China Politicsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after China said it wished to resolve its trade dispute with the U.S. with a "calm" attitudeMorning Briefread more
With Deutsche Bank calling an "attractive entry point" in shares of JetBlue, experts inspect other airline stocks for buying opportunities.Trading Nationread more
U.S. stock futures point to a strong Thursday's open for the Dow as bond yields move generally higher and China said it's willing to talk trade.Marketsread more
China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.2020 Electionsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.Technologyread more
As a trade war takes its toll, earnings are likely to be flat in 2019, compared to last year's record pace, according to an analyst at Refinitiv.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
British and international media outlets have responded predictably strongly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to shut down parliament for several weeks, with newspapers around the world transfixed by the surprise announcement.
With 63 days left until Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union, Johnson has sought to limit lawmakers' opportunities to derail his plans for Brexit.
The highly-controversial move is the new prime minister's boldest yet in his push to take the country out of the bloc before October 31. Many media outlets emphasized the "rogue" in "prorogue" on Thursday, while Belgium's De Morgen newspaper described the tactic as "a very British coup."
The Independent has called the episode "The Johnson Coup."
In its editorial, the newspaper suggested the move was an "underhand" and "devious" bid to undermine British democracy. It urged lawmakers to defeat Johnson's plan when they return to Westminster next week.
The Guardian took a similarly dim view on the prime minister's attempt to prorogue parliament, describing it as an "affront to democracy."
The paper said it was clear Johnson wished to silence parliament before the October 31 deadline, despite the prime minister claiming the move would allow him to enact a "bold and ambitious legislative agenda."
The Financial Times went even further, calling on members of parliament (MPs) to hold a no-confidence vote in order to trigger a general election.
"It is time for parliamentarians to bring down his government in a no-confidence vote, paving the way for an election in which the people can express their will," it said in an editorial piece published Thursday.
The Daily Mail was far more positive about Johnson's decision, calling it a "historic move" to thwart anti-Brexit lawmakers.
The newspaper pictured Johnson with his fists clenched, alongside a headline: "Boris takes the gloves off."
The Times' front page depicts a large image of the prime minister in black and white, with the headline: "Johnson goes for broke."
It leads with the news that his government has "pushed Britain to the brink of a constitutional crisis."
In wider Europe, most news outlets were sternly opposed to the prospect of Britain's government potentially suspending parliament.
Volkskrant, a leading Dutch publication, suggested the suspension of parliament amounted to a "powergrab" — calling it a "sly move."
In Germany, Der Spiegel reported Johnson had "threatened the wrath of the street" — and the "rage" of the opposition.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Welle's English version published a headline which said: "Boris the dictator."
A public petition against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament passed the 1 million signature milestone within its first 24 hours, while protests broke out across the country.
Spain's El Pais said Johnson had challenged the opposition and closed parliament by surprise.
On the front page of France's Liberation on Thursday, the newspaper suggested delivering Brexit had become more and more difficult with Johnson at the helm.