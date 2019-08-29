CEO of EY Global, with a who's who list of blue-chip clients, sees no US recession coming

President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China are set to have trade talks on Thursday "at a different level."Marketsread more
Carmine Di Sibio, who runs consulting powerhouse EY Global, told CNBC on Thursday he does not see a recession as an imminent threat in the United States.
"We had a lot of conversations with our clients' CFOs. Really, the United States economy is doing very well," argued Di Sibio, who took over as EY chairman and CEO last month. He joined EY in 1985.
In a "Squawk Box" interview, Di Sibio said he would typically see a pause in innovation about six months before a recession. "Sometimes when a recession is coming, you start hearing that projects are put on hold. We're not hearing that. There's a lot of transformation going on."
EY has more 200,000 clients in 150 countries, including about 80% of the companies in the Fortune Global 500.
Despite a strong U.S. consumer, a global economic slowdown, the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict and key recession signals in the bond market have been causing volatility on Wall Street.
Falling Treasury yields paused Thursday, with most of the yield curve moving higher. However, the yield inversion that generally comes before recessions was still upside down, as the 10-year Treasury yield remained lower than that of the 2-year.
"Obviously, geopolitical events are slowing some things down," acknowledged Di Sibio. "But there is a lot of confidence and there is a lot of capital."
The EY chairman and CEO joins a number of top executives who recently told CNBC that they don't see a recession looming.
Honeywell International Chairman and CEO Darius Adamczyk warned investors Tuesday to take a step back from the day-to-day market volatility and avoid talking themselves into a recession.
"I don't see this major recession coming," he added. "The environment is slightly worse than it was last year. But I would emphasize the word 'slightly,' and last year was a very strong economic year."
Adamczyk's remarks followed similar sentiments from Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, who told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday that he's not currently planning for a recession.
"We have not seen signs in the U.S. of anything related to a slowdown, but we do know these things go in cycles," said Johnson on "Mad Money." "But right now, we're firing on all cylinders and [the] consumer seems to be doing well."