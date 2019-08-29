India to woo Apple, other foreign firms to capitalize on US-China trade war

A salesman speaks with a customer after he purchased a new smartphone made by Xiaomi at a Mi store in Gurgaon, India, August 20, 2019.

India is targeting companies including Apple, Foxconn and Wistron with a charm offensive aimed at encouraging them to shift business out of trade war-hit China, according to a source and a document seen by Reuters.

Several Indian officials met on Aug. 14 and discussed a list of "target companies" that also include Taiwan-headquartered contract manufacturer Pegatron, a source with direct knowledge said.

The dispute between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies, has led to higher tariffs on goods worth billions of dollars and disrupted global supply chains, prompting companies to look at other investment avenues to escape higher tariffs.

Amid suggestions that India is late to capitalize on the trade war, government ministries have been asked to submit their policies and incentive structures to Invest India, the country's foreign investment promotion agency. Nine sectors, including electronics, autos, pharmaceuticals and telecoms, will be targeted.

The document said the government will meet companies between Aug. 26 and Sept. 5 to suggest the best investment zones for their operations. State governments will also participate.

A "complete package" detailing market factors and Indian incentives on offer will then be readied for presenting to potential investors, according to the government record of the Aug. 14 meeting seen by Reuters.

Apple, Wistron, Pegatron and Foxconn did not respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear whether the government will dole out new incentives or just detail existing ones, but the document shows India wants to explore opportunities and move swiftly, even as some fear it has missed the bus.

As companies think about rebuilding supply chains outside of China, a major global manufacturing hub, nations such as Vietnam have emerged as top destinations given the faster clearances and stable policies they offer, industry experts say.

Alphabet's Google is shifting its Pixel smartphone production to Vietnam from China starting this year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

"There is one other monster country that has a huge domestic market, India, but they have got to get moving," said Richard Rossow, a U.S.-India specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

"There is no time to waste in catching that new wave and in fact the question is: Have they already missed it?"