LG to launch A.I.-powered customer care service in Europe

South Korean tech giant LG is launching an artificial intelligence-powered customer care service for Europe.



In an announcement Thursday, the firm said the platform, called Proactive Customer Care, would make use of its ThinQ AI technology.

The platform, which can be accessed via an app, has been set up to alert customers to potential problems before they develop. To start with, the system will support the company's new front-loading washing machines and refrigerators. It will be available in the U.K., Spain, France, Germany and Italy this year before being rolled out to other markets in Europe and North America in 2020.



LG said it could also check whether an appliance had been installed correctly, and would monitor things such as temperature, energy use and water consumption. Users will also get emails with information on the performance of their appliance.



As technology develops, our homes are becoming increasingly interconnected. Examples of this step-change include the advent of virtual assistants that respond to vocal commands and smart ovens that send users notifications when food has been cooked.

LG's system is one of many on the market which allows users to monitor their smart devices. California-based SmartThings, for instance, has developed technology which enables people to control, automate and monitor connected devices. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.