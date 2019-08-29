Netflix just entered a death cross, and one trader won't get bullish until this happens

The streaming wars may be heating up, but one name has already cooled down.

Netflix has broken down since July, tumbling to its lowest levels since January. The streaming service is also the worst performing stock in the communication services sector this quarter.

It may continue its slide, says Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures.

"As cliché as it sounds, the trend is your friend, and the trend is down on Netflix," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation " on Thursday. "Now, you have the 50-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average, and that's the death cross."

A death cross forms when a stock's shorter-term moving average moves below a longer-term moving average. It is a technically bearish signal that indicates a rapidly decelerating trend.

Netflix has fallen nearly 12% in August, and Baruch says the company has more pain ahead.

"It would seem there is lower to go here. In fact, if you really step back, I could not, at this point, become bullish on Netflix until it closes out above a trendline and previous highs at $380," said Baruch.

Netflix last traded above $380 in mid-July. The stock would need to rally nearly 30% to regain that level.

While Netflix stock is doing some buffering, another name is getting in on the streaming industry. Disney will roll out its streaming service, Disney+, on November 12 with a cost of $6.99 per month.

A new study by UBS, found the number of American customers intending to subscribe to the new streaming service is outpacing the company's initial targets. Once they sign up, the investment bank said, 57% of customers plan to cancel another streaming service.

Disney has risen more than 26% this year, compared to the S&P 500 which is up nearly 17%, and Baruch says Disney's positive performance can continue.

"I like Disney. Disney has set record highs this year, and last time I checked, that's a really good thing. There is a breakout that occurred and a gap higher. There's a floor right below that break out, right about $130, so ultimately, I like being long Disney above $130. It does have a little bit of work to do to get out above the 50-day moving average, to really get the tape upbeat, but overall, I like Disney."

Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, says Disney and Netflix can coexist, but the latter has some work to do before progressing.

"I think that it doesn't have to be one or the other. I think the magic number that everyone is landing on is 3. Most people are going to be willing to subscribe to at least 3 of these, so Netflix doesn't have to go away, but you have to look at this in terms of potential growth, and that's where the problem is," said Sanchez.

Netflix's subscription pricetag suggests to Sanchez that its explosive growth is behind it.

"You look at the fact that they've already penetrated the market in the U.S. at least pretty well, so their subscriber growth numbers have to slow, and I think they're going to struggle with that coupled with the fact that they are spending billions. Their estimated spend for 2019 is going to be $12 billion, for acquisition and new development cost, and that is now at $15 billion. That's not a great trend if you have falling subscriber growth, and you have a rising cost of acquisition growth," said Sanchez.

Netflix reports on its September-ended quarter on Oct. 18. Analysts expect revenue to slow to 31% growth in its third quarter, down from 34% in the same period a year earlier.

