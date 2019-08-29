Saudi Arabia's stock exchange completes full inclusion on MSCI emerging markets index

An investor gestures as he monitors a screen displaying stock information in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 6, 2017.

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange, the Tadawul, has officially completed its full inclusion on the MSCI emerging markets index.

The second and final phase of its inclusion marks a continuation of efforts by the oil-rich kingdom to open up its financial market to international investors.

"Summer is over today, we have started with the MSCI inclusion and … we believe liquidity should be enhanced by opening this new channel of foreign investors," Tadawul CEO Khalid Abdullah al-Hussan told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview.

Saudi Arabia's stock market — the largest in the region, worth approximately $523 billion — will have a weight of 2.8% on the MSCI index.

The inclusion will also help when it comes to initial public offerings (IPO), al-Hussan said, before adding that the participation of foreign investors in the Saudi market would result in "flawless" public listings.

His comments come as investors eagerly await the listing of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco — which is likely to become the largest publicly-traded company in the world.

The Tadawul closed more than 1% lower on Wednesday, but remains up roughly 4.4% since the start of the year.