Scottish Conservative leader Davidson quits, citing Brexit and family

China says it's willing to resolve the trade war with a 'calm...

China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands

Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

China sends troops into Hong Kong as military pledges to protect...

China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.

Dow futures jump more than 200 points after 'calm' trade comments...

China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.

Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race

Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.

The chip industry is facing 'major uncertainty' as global...

The semiconductor industry is facing a "profound" threat from geopolitics, according to the president of industry association SEMI China, Lung Chu.

Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.

Kamala Harris to emphasize access for individuals with...

The plan will emphasize how her Medicare for All healthcare proposal would cover long-term, in-home services and early screening for individuals with disabilities

Why record low bond yields could keep heading lower as market...

Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.

Italian Prime Minister Conte given mandate to form a new...

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was given a mandate to form a new government Thursday.

Petition against UK parliament suspension passes a million...

A public petition against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament passed a million signatures within its first 24 hours as protests broke out across the...

Bashing China could be the Democrats' ticket to the White House

There's a good chance the same voters who say they don't like "Trump's tariffs" will support them if they're promoted by Warren, Sanders or Biden. But none of the candidates...

Scottish Conservative leader Davidson quits, citing Brexit and family

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson
Getty Images | Staff

Ruth Davidson quit as leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland on Thursday, saying she could no longer juggle the demands of being a politician with family life and suggesting she would no longer stand as a politician in 2021.

The 40-year-old led a resurgence of the Conservatives in Scotland during her eight years in charge, providing a counterweight to Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party and winning key seats to help the party retain power in Westminster.

Davidson, who had backed Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum, said she would continue to support the party, the prime minister and Scotland's place in the United Kingdom.

"I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend," she said in a letter to the chairman of the Scottish party.