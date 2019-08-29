Scottish Conservative leader Davidson quits, citing Brexit and family

China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.China Politicsread more
Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.China Politicsread more
China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.US Marketsread more
Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.2020 Electionsread more
The semiconductor industry is facing a "profound" threat from geopolitics, according to the president of industry association SEMI China, Lung Chu.Technologyread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.Technologyread more
The plan will emphasize how her Medicare for All healthcare proposal would cover long-term, in-home services and early screening for individuals with disabilities2020 Electionsread more
Bond yields are heading south, and there appears to be no stopping them for now.Market Insiderread more
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was given a mandate to form a new government Thursday.Europe Politicsread more
A public petition against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament passed a million signatures within its first 24 hours as protests broke out across the...Politicsread more
Ruth Davidson quit as leader of the Conservative Party in Scotland on Thursday, saying she could no longer juggle the demands of being a politician with family life and suggesting she would no longer stand as a politician in 2021.
The 40-year-old led a resurgence of the Conservatives in Scotland during her eight years in charge, providing a counterweight to Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party and winning key seats to help the party retain power in Westminster.
Davidson, who had backed Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum, said she would continue to support the party, the prime minister and Scotland's place in the United Kingdom.
"I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend," she said in a letter to the chairman of the Scottish party.