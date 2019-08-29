Trump administration barring tours of migrant detention centers, Democrats say

Skip Navigation
Dow jumps over 300 points, China hints it won't retaliate for now...

Stocks jumped after China said it wished to resolve its protracted trade dispute with the world's largest economy with a "calm" attitude.

Why mobile payments have barely caught on in the U.S.

Compared with China, India and other countries, the U.S. is way behind when it comes to the adoption of mobile payments.

Trump says US and China resume trade talks Thursday 'at a...

"Let's see what the end product is; that's what you have to judge it by," Trump said.

Senators ask Jeff Bezos to crack down on thousands of unsafe...

Three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Amazon urging the company to do something about the thousands of unsafe or banned products listed on the e-commerce site.

Candidate Beto O'Rourke releases trade plan that would end...

"Trade is not the problem — Trump is," Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said in releasing his trade policy.

Disney sells its stake in YES Network to investor group that...

The Yankees and Sinclair Broadcast Group are also among the members of the investor group.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta, Ambarella and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.

Ulta shares plummet as earnings fall short, company slashes...

Shares of Ulta Beauty tanked 21% after the company reported earnings after the bell Thursday that missed analysts' expectations and slashed its outlook for the fiscal year.

Intel says Russian explosion was not from nuclear-powered missile...

A U.S. intelligence report says the mysterious explosion off Russia's northern coast occurred during a recovery mission to salvage the Kremlin's nuclear-powered missile from...

The third 2020 Democratic debate lineup is set: Here's who made...

ABC News unveils the lineup of only 10 candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate set for Sept. 12 in Houston.

US surfboard maker catches a break in ongoing trade war

Making surfboards is a dying craft in Hermosa Beach, California. But at least one surfboard maker hopes the tide will turn once President Trump's latest round of tariffs takes...

Walmart will offer mental health and other services at a new...

The clinic, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.

Politics

Trump administration barring tours of migrant detention centers, Democrats say

Key Points
  • Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said the Trump administration is blocking investigators from touring immigrant detention facilities nationwide after recent visits revealed what they called "serious ongoing problems" concerning how detainees are being treated.
  • The administration, Cummings said, had also imposed new restrictions on visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that also house migrants, including a two-hour time limit.
  • A group of House Democrats this year offered legislation, called the Public Oversight of Detention Act, that would require that members of Congress be granted access to detention centers within 48 hours of a request.
In this handout photo provided by the Office of Inspector General, overcrowding of families is observed by OIG at U.S. Border Patrol Weslaco Station on June 11, 2019, in Weslaco, Texas. Office of Inspector General/Department of Homeland Security via Getty Images)
Office of Inspector General/Department of Homeland Security | Getty Images

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said the Trump administration is blocking investigators from touring immigrant detention facilities nationwide after recent visits revealed what they called "serious ongoing problems" concerning how detainees are being treated.

Representative Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said committee staff were barred from visiting 11 U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities days after previous inspections found conditions that threatened the health and safety of the adult and child migrants being held, writing in a letter to Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

The administration, Cummings said, had also imposed new restrictions on visits to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities that also house migrants, including a two-hour time limit.

The "last-minute denial of access" and the new restrictions "are unacceptable and impair the Committee's ability to conduct its oversight responsibilities in an effective manner," Cummings wrote.

During visits by committee staff last week, detainees expressed concerns about rotten food, inadequate clothing and substandard medical care, Cummings said. Some said they had been held by ICE for more than a year, he said.

At some facilities, committee staff were not permitted to speak directly with detainees and were not allowed to use their mobile phones to document conditions, Cummings said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

A report in July by DHS' internal watchdog detailed squalid conditions at some detention facilities, including severe overcrowding and children going without hot food and showers for days.

The administration is struggling to contain a record surge in families fleeing violence and poverty in Central America. DHS officials say they have caught or rejected 475,000 family members in the past 10 months, more than three times any previous full year.

The department said this week it will divert $271 million in disaster-aid and cyber-security funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other DHS entities in part to expand its migrant detention centers, prompting an outcry from Democrats as the U.S. mainland falls under threat from Hurricane Dorian.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unveiled a rule that allows officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum in the United States, abolishing a previous 20-day legal limit.

In addition, Trump recently said his administration was considering ending the right of citizenship for children born to non-citizens within the United States.

A group of House Democrats this year offered legislation, called the Public Oversight of Detention Act, that would require that members of Congress be granted access to detention centers within 48 hours of a request.

The bill stemmed from Democratic Representative Jason Crow of Colorado being denied entry to an Aurora, Colorado facility operated by GEO Group, amid reports of problems.

