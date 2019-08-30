5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The clinic, called Walmart Health, will offer hearing tests, 60-minute counseling sessions and vision tests, as well as mental health support.
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis activated 2,500 National Guard troops with another 1,500 on standby.
Notably absent from the comments was Tesla, which has been very public about its aspirations for testing and deploying autonomous vehicles.
$7.6 billion in cash left equities in the week ending Wednesday, which took the year-to-date outflow total to $204 billion.
The CEO of Ro, a company that sells erectile dysfunction and hair loss products, is calling out practices in the industry that make it hard for consumers to cancel.
U.S. stock futures indicate a triple-digit point advance at the Friday open for the Dow, as Washington and Beijing showed a willingness to try to resolve their yearlong trade...
August will likely conclude as just the second negative month of 2019, but a month-end rally is set to continue today with U.S. stock futures showing strong gains.
Thawing trade tensions between the U.S. and China could benefit one Chinese stock the most, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.
China's automotive regulatory body declared on Friday that it will exempt Tesla electric vehicles from its purchase tax.
Waiting out the trade war is the best option for China, while it boosts its economy which is largely driven by consumers — not trade, say analysts.
U.S. stock futures were indicating a triple-digit point advance at Friday's open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as Washington and Beijing showed a willingness to try to resolve their yearlong trade war. On the last trading day of the month, barring something really dramatic, August will go down as the second negative month in an otherwise strong 2019. The Dow and S&P 500, as of Thursday's close, were off nearly 2% for August, while the Nasdaq was down about 2.5% for the month. However, all three were set to break their four-week losing streaks.
A continued increase in bond yields on Friday provided support for stocks. However, the 10-year Treasury yield was still inverted, trading lower than that of the 2-year. Such a move has come before every recession over the past 50 years, though the downturn has not been immediate. Earlier this week, yields were under heavy pressure, with the 30-year Treasury yield on Wednesday hitting an all-time low. Other parts of the yield curve had been trading at multiyear lows. The recent yield curve inversions may be signaling that the Federal Reserve is not cutting rates quickly enough. Central bankers next meet in mid-September.
Another $300 billion of Chinese imports into the U.S. face 15% tariffs on Sunday, the deadline for the first traunch new duties that President Donald Trump first announced at the beginning of August. The rest of those upcoming levies are set to go into effect on Dec. 15. On Thursday, the U.S. and China softened their stances on efforts aimed at resolving their trade dispute. Beijing indicated it won't retaliate against Trump's new tariff threat immediately. The two economic superpowers also discussed the next round of in-person trade negotiations in September. On Friday, China said it will exempt Tesla electric vehicles from its planned auto purchase tax.
Intensifying pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are providing another layer of complication for China as it seeks to defuse trade tensions with the U.S. The world is watching Beijing for how it responds to the demonstrations in the Chinese territory. City police, which banned planned weekend protests, arrested Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong. China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday. Trump recently said a violent China response to demonstrations would make a trade deal tough.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 4 storm in the coming days as it heads toward Florida's Atlantic coast. No evacuations were ordered as of Friday morning, but many are expected as the storm's path becomes clearer before its expected landfall on Labor Day or early Tuesday. The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency. Dorian's arrival threatens to disrupt one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Airlines expect flight cancellations, and some are letting passengers change free-of-charge their holiday weekend tickets to flights later next week.
— Reuters contributed to this report.