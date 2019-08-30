China will exempt multiple Tesla models from auto tariffs

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
China's automotive regulatory body declared on Friday that it will exempt Tesla electric vehicles from its purchase tax, helping the U.S. company avoid any increased costs from tariffs in the trade war.
The statement came from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which announced broad tax exclusions for electric vehicles in a memo. The Tesla vehicle models exempted include its Model 3, Model S and Model X.
Tesla shares rose 3.7% in premarket trading from its previous close of $221.71 a share.
Last week China said it will resume auto tariffs that it paused in April, putting a 25% tariff on cars imported from the U.S. as well as a 5% tariff on auto parts and components. This tariff is set to go into effect on Dec. 15.
Below is the statement and updated catalog of exempted Tesla vehicles from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
– CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.