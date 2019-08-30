Hurricane Dorian upgraded to major Cat 3 hurricane as residents scramble for gas, water

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
As Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall, the state has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
United Airlines pulls the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until Dec. 19Airlinesread more
U.S. health officials are investigating 215 possible cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping across 25 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and...Health and Scienceread more
Eighty four percent of the patients infected were exposed to mumps while in U.S. facilities, the CDC reported.Health and Scienceread more
Despite possible new tariffs, Basic Fun CEO Jay Foreman says Trump's unpredictability makes it risky to move production to countries like Vietnam or India.Manufacturingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 3, a major and extremely dangerous hurricane, with sustained winds of 115 mph as it approaches Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon.
Forecasters expect the hurricane will hit the east coast of Florida on Tuesday morning, while other models predict it will rip through central Florida. Dorian could unleash catastrophic winds, heavy flooding and life-threatening storm surge exacerbated by high tides at the coast.
Florida residents are scrambling to secure supplies at crowded grocery stores and waiting for hours at gas stations that are running out of fuel.
Dorian could also be the first hurricane of Category 4 or higher to hit Florida since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew came ashore near Homestead, about an hour from Miami, killing 61 people and causing $27 billion in damage.
"Two days ago, no one was worried," said Sarah Lam, a clinical researcher who lives in Miami. "Everyone's in survival mode now."
"As soon as I went to the grocery store, shopping carts were gone, people were bringing their own luggage so they could roll the water gallons away and shoving past each other."
"But all the water was gone. And the majority of gas stations are out of gas," she added.
The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency. No evacuations were ordered as of early Friday, but many are expected as the storm's path becomes clearer. If Dorian hits Florida, it would be the fourth hurricane to do so since 2016, after Hermine in 2016, Irma in 2017 and Michael in 2018.
The Florida National Guard has activated 2,500 members, with another 1,500 on standby. The state has also ordered a million gallons of water and sent 860,000 bottles of water to counties.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents to load up on a week's worth of food, water and medicine, as well as prepare for power outages for multiple days. On Friday, people were racing to finish storm preparations, cleaning out grocery store shelves and causing delays at gas stations as cars lined up for fuel.
Gas stations have been running out of fuel rapidly, as happened in 2017 during Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida and triggered gas outages across the state. Some residents are even leaving their cars at the stations.
On Friday, more than half the gas stations in Miami and West Palm Beach had no fuel left, as well as nearly half the gas stations in Fort Myers and Gainesville, according to gas-tracking app Gas Buddy.
In response, the state has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, and waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks, DeSantis said on Friday morning. Some officials expect that fuel shipments could be delayed.
However, AAA Florida assured residents that there was still plenty of gas to fill cars and the gas tanks for generators, as long as port terminals remain open and trucks continue to make deliveries. And Colonial Pipeline, which delivers gas and diesel fuel, said it was operating normally and doesn't plan to shut down.
"Gas stations can only hold so much fuel at a time. As hurricanes approach, retailers run out of gasoline, like stores run out of water," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, work will continue as long as it is safe, to resupply those tanks. Although there is still plenty of gasoline in the state, the challenge is getting it from the terminals to the pump."
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local responses to the storm, after DeSantis extended an emergency declaration in all the state's 67 counties.
The president also canceled a trip to Poland on Thursday to ensure resources are directed for the storm, adding that the storm "could be an absolute monster."
"The biggest concern will be Dorian's slow motion when it is near Florida, placing some areas of the state at an increasing risk of a prolonged, drawn-out event of strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday morning advisory.
"Residents should have their hurricane plan in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and listen to advice given by local emergency officials," the Hurricane Center said.