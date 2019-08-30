Italy's Di Maio warns snap elections could still happen as he gives opposition PD party an ultimatum

Luigi Di Maio, the leader of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), is taking a tough stance with his proposed new coalition partners in Rome, saying the Democratic Party (PD) needs to accept a string of policy demands to fulfill a power-sharing agreement.

Italian stocks slipped Friday afternoon after a week of solid gains. Investors had cheered the prospect of a M5S-PD pact which Prime Minister Guiseppe had been given a mandate to form earlier this week.

The two left-leaning parties were due to take over from a rocky coalition between M5S and the right-wing Lega party — which crumbled last week after coming to power in June 2018.

Longtime animosity between M5S and PD had made the alliance an unlikely one, but it now seems to be in doubt after fresh comments from Di Maio.

When asked by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche about concerns over another election, given low approval ratings for M5S, Di Maio replied: "I believe that we can go to elections at any time in Italy. The truth is that those who now have pulled down the government and are asking for elections (are doing it) because they are running away from the electoral promises that they had made."