From Jedis to astronauts: How NASA tapped a video game maker for training

An image from a Level Ex game for doctors

Sam Glassenberg set his sights on being a video game maker as a kid, and never looked back. But when the founder and CEO of Level Ex landed his dream video job 20 years ago, his family wasn't terribly impressed. "I started out at Lucas Arts making Star Wars games, (then) spent many years at Microsoft," Glassenberg said. "And this entire time it sort of made me the disgrace of the family because I'm the first one that never went to medical school."

Accidental app

Going into medicine was the last thing he wanted to do until his father, an anesthesiologist in Chicago, asked him to produce a training video of a procedure so he could share it with colleagues. Glassenberg created an app to make it easier to distribute. About a year later, he discovered that 100,000 doctors had downloaded it. That led to the launch of Level Ex five years ago. The Chicago-based video game company produces educational games to train doctors on procedures such as intubating a patient and removing cancerous polyps. "They're related to hand-eye coordination and how you maneuver in a patient scenario, or in a surgical scenario," Glassenberg said.

Doctor training

The company now makes training games for five different specialties on its platforms, in many cases working with medical device makers like Baxter International to help physicians become more familiar with new medical tools. "Digitally savvy clinicians [want] educational opportunities that enable a virtual hands-on experience," said Jason Vollen, Baxter's director of marketing. "We are pleased with the user participation on this platform." While doctors usually have access to simulators to work with the new devices, the real "gamer changer" with Level Ex is the ability to practice new techniques and even earn education credits, anytime, right on their phones. "The ability to use new devices in a virtual environment [and] be allowed to push the boundaries of a new device ... is not only really exciting, but I think it's the future of interventional cardiology," said Dr. Atman Shah, a cardiologist with the University of Chicago Medical Center and an advisor to Level Ex.

From videos to astronauts

Level Ex medical video games are now poised to pave the way for the future of health care in far away environments like the moon and Mars. This month, NASA tapped the 5-year-old start-up to help train astronauts to handle medical issues in outer space. "On the way to Mars it's likely there'll be a physician on board but Murphy's Law says it's going to be the doctor who gets sick," said Dorit Donoviel, director of the Translational Research Institute for Space Health. The institute is led by researchers at the Baylor College of Medicine's Center for Space Medicine, in partnership with Caltech and MIT. The group works with NASA to develop health programs for astronauts.

The commute to Mars

For all space missions, astronauts undergo the equivalent of emergency medical training. But a future trip to Mars will be longer than any exploratory mission yet. It will take 900 days just to get to the red planet, and officials want the crew to have the opportunity for more specialized training. One of the things that Donoviel and her colleagues found compelling about the Level Ex platform, beyond its realistic graphics, was the strength of its gaming engagement.

Making training fun