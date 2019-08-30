Trump says tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect on Sunday

President Donald Trump on Friday said that tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect Sunday despite facing backlash from a number of companies.

The U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House Friday evening, Trump said a meeting on trade between U.S. and Chinese officials set for September was still scheduled. Trump also said U.S. officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The tit-for-tat tariff war now involves hundreds of billions of dollars of each country's goods and threatens global economic growth. Uncertainty about when or how it could end has roiled markets and complicated corporations' long-term investment plans.

More than 160 industry groups have written a letter to the president, asking him to postpone the tariff increase on Chinese goods scheduled to take place this year.