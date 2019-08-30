Trump says tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect on Sunday

Skip Navigation
Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems,' and bond 'blow-off' in...

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.

Investors say goodbye to choppy August markets but September may...

Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.

Hurricane Dorian, now Category 4, has Florida residents...

As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...

Trump says the US wasn't involved in apparent launch pad...

A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.

Volatile August leaves bond yields depressed, investors wary of...

Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.

Google's report on iPhone security flaw doubles as dig against...

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.

Boston Beer CEO: We're looking at cannabis after success of hard...

The CEO of Boston Beer Company told CNBC on Friday that the brewer is looking to enter the cannabis market next after success in the hard seltzer business.

China claims fentanyl progress in trade call, sources say

U.S. and Chinese officials held a "working-level" call Thursday evening in which Beijing said it was making progress in restricting outbound fentanyl shipments, according to...

Billionaire 2020 hopeful Steyer remains invested in funds tied to...

Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.

Trial for alleged Sept. 11 mastermind KSM set for January 2021

The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

Politics

Trump says tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect on Sunday

Elizabeth Myong@elizabeth_myong
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Friday said that tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect Sunday despite facing backlash from a number of companies.
  • The U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1. 
President Donald Trump on August 9, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Friday said that tariffs on Chinese goods are still set to go into effect Sunday despite facing backlash from a number of companies.

The U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House Friday evening, Trump said a meeting on trade between U.S. and Chinese officials set for September was still scheduled. Trump also said U.S. officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The tit-for-tat tariff war now involves hundreds of billions of dollars of each country's goods and threatens global economic growth. Uncertainty about when or how it could end has roiled markets and complicated corporations' long-term investment plans.

More than 160 industry groups have written a letter to the president, asking him to postpone the tariff increase on Chinese goods scheduled to take place this year.

However, on Friday Trump insisted the tariffs will continue as planned. He also criticized the tariffs China has set in place which he said have devalued their currency.

"It's a bad situation they've put themselves in," he said.

Trump also commented on media reports about the departure of his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout, who was let go after reportedly sharing confidential information about his family with reporters

"She called me, she was very upset," he said. "She was very down and she said she was drinking a little bit and she was with reporters and everything she said was off the record but that still doesn't really cover for her ... [She] mentioned a couple of things about my children but she's a very good person. I always felt she did a good job."

Information from Reuters was included in this report.

