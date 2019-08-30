Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.Economyread more
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.Market Insiderread more
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...Politicsread more
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.Technologyread more
Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.Marketsread more
It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.Technologyread more
Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.2020 Electionsread more
The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.Politicsread more
The campaign for Dior's "Sauvage" fragrance is called "We are the Land" and features Johnny Depp, whom the brand has worked with in the past.Advertisingread more
At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.Economyread more
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.
Dorsey's account began sending a flurry of tweets, including some with racial slurs and others that defended Nazi Germany, just before 4 p.m.
A Twitter spokesperson said the company was aware Dorsey's account was compromised and the company was investigating what happened. The company deleted the tweets around 4:10 p.m.
The takeover of Dorsey's account comes soon after similar accounts hacks of YouTube stars James Charles and Shane Dawson.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off