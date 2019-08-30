Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems,' and bond 'blow-off' in...

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.

Economyread more

Investors say goodbye to choppy August markets but September may...

Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.

Market Insiderread more

Hurricane Dorian, now Category 3, has Florida residents...

As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Trump says the US wasn't involved in apparent launch pad...

A U.S. defense official told CNBC that the picture tweeted by Trump, which appeared to be a snapshot of a physical copy of the satellite image, was included in a Friday...

Politicsread more

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.

Technologyread more

Volatile August leaves bond yields depressed, investors wary of...

Long-term government debt yields in August posted one of their most dramatic downswings in recent memory as recession fears mounted.

Marketsread more

Google's report on iPhone security flaw doubles as dig against...

It's still unclear how many people may have been affected by the issues, though Google estimates it may be in the thousands.

Technologyread more

Billionaire 2020 hopeful Steyer remains invested in funds tied to...

Steyer has made millions through funds tied to his former hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, since he left in 2012.

2020 Electionsread more

Trial for alleged Sept. 11 mastermind KSM set for January 2021

The trial of Khalid Sheikh Mohammad and four other accused plotters will occur more than 19 years after nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks.

Politicsread more

Dior 'Sauvage' perfume campaign criticized for appropriating...

The campaign for Dior's "Sauvage" fragrance is called "We are the Land" and features Johnny Depp, whom the brand has worked with in the past.

Advertisingread more

Companies may be terrified of tariffs, but consumers clearly...

At a time when the tariff battle occupies much of the market's attention, consumers seem to be largely disregarding the issue.

Economyread more

'Excuses!' Trump claims 'weak companies' are using tariffs as a...

Trump's tweet comes as more companies from a range of industries have started to slam his tariffs on about $550 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more
Tech

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.
Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer and co-founder of Square Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Bloombeg | Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social network was compromised on Friday and began sending out erratic tweets.

Dorsey's account began sending a flurry of tweets, including some with racial slurs and others that defended Nazi Germany, just before 4 p.m.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company was aware Dorsey's account was compromised and the company was investigating what happened. The company deleted the tweets around 4:10 p.m.

The takeover of Dorsey's account comes soon after similar accounts hacks of YouTube stars James Charles and Shane Dawson.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.