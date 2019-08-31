Why Apple, Google and now Samsung killed the headphone jack

The U.S.-China trade war is expected to enter into a new phase starting this Sunday that will start hitting consumers' wallets.Technologyread more
Barring an agreement or a tweet, it will soon be 15% more expensive for U.S. companies to import everything from milk to diapers to sports equipment from China.
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.
The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.
As Hurricane Dorian closes in, Florida has set up police escorts to deliver more gas to stations, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks and ordered a million gallons...
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.
Independent brewers are increasingly concerned about headwinds as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase prices on everything from aluminum cans to brewing equipment.
Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday as pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of clashes that have plunged the...
Factory activity in China shrank in August for the fourth month in a row as the United States ramped up trade pressure and domestic demand remained sluggish.
Stock market investors may be glad to see August go, but September might not be any better, unless there are some positive developments in the trade war.
The 3.5mm headphone jack was popularized by the Sony Walkman in the 1970s and remained a key part of mobile devices until recently. In 2016, Apple opted not to include the headphone jack in the iPhone 7, making waves across the tech industry.
Samsung was one of the last champions of the headphone jack, but revealed the Galaxy Note 10 in August without it, even though the company took every opportunity to ridicule Apple for removing the headphone jack when it did.
Watch the video to find out why companies are increasingly removing headphone jacks from our phones.