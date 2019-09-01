AdRoll's annual dog show is a celebration of the company's pet friendly culture

When AdRoll Group was looking for a new office in 2016, real estate director Lizzy Lear's negotiation tactics were put to the test. The company had found the perfect spot in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood, but there was just one problem.

"Originally, the landlord was saying we couldn't have dogs on the property, and I knew that was a deal breaker for us," Lear said. "But then my next thought was 'O.K. How can we negotiate this?'"

After a couple of weeks, Lear worked out a deal to secure the location and allow for dogs. For her colleagues, that was a big deal, and that's because every year AdRolls holds a dog show that has become the signature event among its employees.

As tech companies in Silicon Valley fight tooth and nail to lure and retain talent, many distinguish themselves by the uniqueness of their perks and company culture. For AdRoll, nothing better exemplifies its culture than its annual dog show.

"Dogs are a huge part of AdRoll's culture," said Hayley Sakae, a social media and events coordinator who joined the company in May. "I have never really worked at a place that has been this accepting to the point where we have an entire event around them."

The San Francisco ad-tech company held its 6th annual edition of the dog show on Aug. 22. Fourteen AdRoll employees entered their dogs into the event, in which they must skim the canines around a ring in front of hundreds of their colleagues. The dogs are then allowed to perform tricks, such as give paw or play dead, in the center of the show floor.

The final challenge is the intelligence test, in which the dogs must uncover a treat hidden underneath a small orange cone. This year, only Frankie, a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd, was able to retrieve the treat when he kicked over the cone.

Frankie was named the champion of the 2019 AdRoll dog show, earning himself a small bronze trophy of a sweater-wearing bulldog. The trophy sits above Frankie's bed at the AdRoll office.

"He was a natural and knocked it over right away, and then he walked off with the cone," laughed Frankie's owner Jesse Vaughan, AdRoll's head of creative. "That was the point that sold it for a lot of people."