Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese goods take effect

The Trump administration's latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports took effect Sunday, raising prices Americans pay for clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer...

Economyread more

At least 5 dead and 21 injured in shooting spree in Odessa, Texas...

The gunman was shot and killed in Odessa. There is no longer an active shooter situation, police said.

U.S. Newsread more

Hurricane Dorian threatens Georgia and Carolinas; Florida still...

Hurricane Dorian spun west on Saturday, putting Georgia and the Carolinas in the path of a possible landfall as well as Florida.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

China starts to impose additional tariffs on some US goods

China has started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a $75-billion target list.

Economyread more

Hong Kong police storm subway with batons as protests rage

Protesters want the full withdrawal of a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

Asia Newsread more

'Hidden sales tax': How Trump's tariffs will impact prices — and...

The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.

Personal Financeread more

The rise and fall of the headphone jack

The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.

Technologyread more

The trade war has already cost electronics companies $10 billion

The U.S.-China trade war is expected to enter into a new phase starting this Sunday that will start hitting consumers' wallets.

Technologyread more

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's on her way to feeling 'very well'...

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she's on her way to being well.

Politicsread more

Here's what happened during August's wild month for the stock...

Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.

Investingread more

'It's an unjustified tax': Craft beer brewers face rising prices...

Independent brewers are increasingly concerned about headwinds as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase prices on everything from aluminum cans to brewing equipment.

Traderead more

Ray Dalio warns of 'serious problems,' and bond 'blow-off' in...

Hedge fund titan Ray Dalio is worried that the current landscape is starting to resemble Depression-era conditions that could hammer investors.

Economyread more
Economy

China starts to impose additional tariffs on some US goods

Key Points
  • China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 4:01 a.m. GMT.
  • The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States.

A Chinese and U.S. flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 4:01 a.m. GMT.

The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec. 15.

Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on U.S. crude oil from Sunday, the first time U.S. oil has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.