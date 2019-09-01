China starts to impose additional tariffs on some US goods

The Trump administration's latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports took effect Sunday, raising prices Americans pay for clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer...Economyread more
The gunman was shot and killed in Odessa. There is no longer an active shooter situation, police said.
Hurricane Dorian spun west on Saturday, putting Georgia and the Carolinas in the path of a possible landfall as well as Florida.
Protesters want the full withdrawal of a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.
The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.
The U.S.-China trade war is expected to enter into a new phase starting this Sunday that will start hitting consumers' wallets.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she's on her way to being well.
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.
Independent brewers are increasingly concerned about headwinds as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase prices on everything from aluminum cans to brewing equipment.
China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 4:01 a.m. GMT.
The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec. 15.
Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on U.S. crude oil from Sunday, the first time U.S. oil has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.