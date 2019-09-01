Death toll rises to 7 in West Texas shooting rampage

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The shootings in West Texas come just a few weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left 22 people dead.U.S. Newsread more
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.Technologyread more
Protesters want the full withdrawal of a bill that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.Asia Newsread more
FedEx and UPS are taking different approaches to dealing with Amazon, which is now a competitor in the shipping industry.Transportationread more
American joined United in removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedules until December as the planes' worldwide grounding approaches the six-month mark.Airlinesread more
Stocks were so volatile in August they gave Wall Street a collective case of whiplash.Investingread more
China has started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a $75-billion target list.Economyread more
The U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods will weigh on consumers. Labor Day may be the last chance to avoid higher prices on some products.Personal Financeread more
The death toll has risen in a weekend shooting spree in the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland.
At least 7 people have died after a gunman hijacked a mail truck Saturday and began shooting randomly at people. The gunman, a white male in his mid-30s, was later shot and killed by police outside a movie theater in Odessa.
The rampage began when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a gold Honda at 3:17 p.m. CT Saturday. The occupant of the Honda shot the trooper and fled west toward Odessa on Interstate 20, the highway that connects Odessa and Midland. The two cities are just 20 miles apart.
The gunman shot an individual on the interstate and then drove to 42nd St. in Odessa, shooting multiple people there. At some point during the rampage, the gunman hijacked a mail truck.
The gunman was later shot and killed by police at Cinergy, a local movie theater. His motive is not known at this time.
The shootings in West Texas come just a few weeks after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left 22 people dead.