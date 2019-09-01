Smart devices are moving from fitness tracking to monitoring patients with chronic illnesses

The first generation of wearable devices, like smartwatches and activity trackers, were aimed at helping generally healthy people track their physical activity. Now, the medical industry is looking for ways to use smart gadgets to monitor patients with chronic illnesses.

Keeping track of patients after they go home is increasingly important for hospitals, which are getting punished by the government for preventable readmissions. Those are the customers Myia Health is targeting.

Founded in 2018 by a team of Bay Area doctors, designers and engineers, Myia charges a monthly subscription to hospitals for its technology suite. The company sends patients a kit consisting of a home hub tablet, a connected blood pressure cuff from Omron, a patch that tracks the heart's rhythm, a ballistocardiogram that fits under the mattress and passively tracks heart rate, a wireless scale and a ring that tracks sleep and physical activity from a start-up called Oura.

Simon MacGibbon, Myia's CEO and a former marketing executive at Sports Authority, told CNBC that the setup is designed to be simple for the patient. Most of the devices can be plugged into a wall socket, while the Oura ring needs to be charged once a week.