British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Brexit deal chances are rising

"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that chances of striking a deal to leave the European Union have increased as he insisted Britain would not delay its exit from the bloc again.
In a statement following an emergency meeting with his cabinet, Johnson urged members not to vote this week for legislation to block a no-deal Brexit. In that scenario, the U.K. would leave the EU without an agreement in place for exactly how the breakup would work.
Casting any more delays as "pointless," the prime minister said "we will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises and scrub" Britain's referendum vote in favor of leaving the EU. Johnson has called for an Oct. 31 exit from the bloc.
"We're leaving on the 31st of October, no ifs or buts. We will not accept any attempts to go back on our promises," he said.
The pound dropped against the dollar on Monday amid speculation that Johnson could call for a general election if opposition lawmakers vote against a no-deal Brexit this week. But the prime minister said he hoped to resolve the U.K.'s messy divorce from the EU without a snap election.
"I don't want an election. You don't want an election," he said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.