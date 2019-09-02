China's gas demand growth rate to slow in 2019, government report shows

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.China Economyread more
The temporary measures allow the government to restrict foreign currency purchases following a sharp drop in the super-sensitive peso.World Marketsread more
China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.China Economyread more
President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...Investingread more
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...Asia Economyread more
The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.World Economyread more
The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.Technologyread more
China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production,...China Economyread more
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.Traderead more
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.Technologyread more
China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production, storage and sales network, a government report published on Saturday showed.
The research report, conducted by the oil and gas department at the National Energy Administration, forecast
consumption to be about 310 billion cubic meters, and to continue growing until 2050.
Like the rest of the global economy, China's growth prospects are being overshadowed by the lengthening dispute with the United States that has seen the world's two biggest economic players apply tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods, making trade more expensive and difficult.
China, the world's second-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas, last year and this year imposed tariffs on imports of the super-chilled fuel from the United States.
The report also called an increase in domestic output increase, especially in the southwestern province of Sichuan,
the Erdos basin and in offshore production bases, to ensure security of the country's energy supply.
The report calls for building Sichuan basin into the country's top gas hub due to its rich resource base in both conventional and unconventional gas, such as shale gas and tight gas, a low-permeability gas derived from reservoir rocks.
"Through expanding development of deep-reservoir gas, tight gas and shale gas, Sichuan is likely to account for about a third of the country's total natural gas output," the report said.
China recently also announced a policy to extend subsidies for another three years on domestic production of unconventional gas, to include also tight gas for the first time.