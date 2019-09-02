China's gas demand growth rate to slow in 2019, government report shows

Skip Navigation
China takes cautious steps with new tariffs, leaving most to...

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.

China Economyread more

Argentina imposes currency controls as its economic crisis...

The temporary measures allow the government to restrict foreign currency purchases following a sharp drop in the super-sensitive peso.

World Marketsread more

China's factory activity unexpectedly expands in August, a...

China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.

China Economyread more

President Trump ordered US firms to ditch China, but many already...

President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...

Investingread more

'Catastrophic' Hurricane Dorian makes landfall on the east of...

Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

'Wanton destruction' make people less sympathetic to Hong Kong...

Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...

Asia Economyread more

A US-China deal that lacks 'strategic trust' could be...

The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.

World Economyread more

Consumers could be winners as Singapore shakes up its digital...

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.

Technologyread more

Trump says trade talks still planned for September after China...

"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.

Traderead more

The rise and fall of the headphone jack

The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.

Technologyread more

Asia stocks mixed as new US-China tariffs go into effect

Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday as the latest round of U.S. and China tariffs kicked into effect over the weekend, while investors digested better-than-expected Chinese...

Asia Marketsread more
China Economy

China's gas demand growth rate to slow in 2019, government report shows

Key Points
  • China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production, storage and sales network, a government report showed.
  • China's growth prospects are being overshadowed by the lengthening dispute with the United States that has seen the world's two biggest economic players apply tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods, making trade more expensive and difficult.
A Chinese worker loads a tanker with liquefied natural gas at CNPC's Rudong LNG terminal in Nantong, Jiangsu Province of China.
Visual China Group | Getty Images

China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production, storage and sales network, a government report published on Saturday showed.

The research report, conducted by the oil and gas department at the National Energy Administration, forecast
consumption to be about 310 billion cubic meters, and to continue growing until 2050.

Like the rest of the global economy, China's growth prospects are being overshadowed by the lengthening dispute with the United States that has seen the world's two biggest economic players apply tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods, making trade more expensive and difficult.

China, the world's second-largest buyer of liquefied natural gas, last year and this year imposed tariffs on imports of the super-chilled fuel from the United States.

The report also called an increase in domestic output increase, especially in the southwestern province of Sichuan,
the Erdos basin and in offshore production bases, to ensure security of the country's energy supply.

The report calls for building Sichuan basin into the country's top gas hub due to its rich resource base in both conventional and unconventional gas, such as shale gas and tight gas, a low-permeability gas derived from reservoir rocks.

"Through expanding development of deep-reservoir gas, tight gas and shale gas, Sichuan is likely to account for about a third of the country's total natural gas output," the report said.

China recently also announced a policy to extend subsidies for another three years on domestic production of unconventional gas, to include also tight gas for the first time.