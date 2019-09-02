Buoyed by state votes, Germany's AfD takes aim at Merkel coalition

Joerg Meuthen (R), leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party and and Joerg Urban (C), main candidate of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Beatrix von Storch (L), parliamentarian of AfD, react to the result of the state elections in Saxony on September 1, 2019 in Dresden, Germany.

An emboldened far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) warned Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition partners they could not carry on as before after luring many of their voters to come second in two regional elections in eastern Germany on Sunday.

The party almost tripled its share of the vote in Saxony to 27.5% and saw its support double in neighboring Brandenburg, a major feat for a party set up only six years ago to oppose euro zone bailouts.

Choosing to bask in their achievements rather than linger on their failure to win either state, AfD leaders in the Saxony parliament in Dresden were brimming with confidence over beer, wine and a buffet of mainly German sausages.

They believe their gains can destabilize the national coalition of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD).

"The CDU and SPD suffered losses. Our success here could trigger the dismantling of the coalition in Berlin," said Alice Weidel, leader of the AfD's national parliamentary party.

"The other parties can't continue with business as usual."

The AfD's success will certainly make coalition building difficult for the CDU conservatives in Saxony, which they have governed for almost three decades, and for the SPD in Brandenburg where the centre-left party has ruled since 1990.

One of the SPD's interim leaders, Manuela Schwesig, expressed concern about the AfD's strength.

"Our task must be to work out why so many chose to protest in this way. We must all be aware that the AfD's results show we must take account of the concerns of people in the East," she said.