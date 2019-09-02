Dorian's wrath causes cancellation of more than 1,200 flights

The information board displays all the cancelled flights at the Fort Lauderdale International airport ahead of the arrival of hurricane Dorian at ForT Lauderdale, Florida on September 2, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian played havoc with air travel, forcing multiple airports to close until at least Tuesday and contributing heavily to more than 1,200 U.S. flight cancellations.

As the Category 4 storm cut a swath through the Bahamas and pounded the southeastern seaboard, airports in the region began closing as part of pattern that likely will ripple along the East Coast.

As of about 5 p.m. ET., 1,284 flights into and out of the U.S. airlines had been cancelled and 2,332 had been delayed, according to listings on Flight Aware.

Among the U.S. airports that had shuttered completely were Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which is listed as closed until Tuesday at noon. Palm Beach International Airport is also closed until Tuesday.

Orlando Intenational Airport plans to cease its operations at 2 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to a notice on its Twitter account.

The 241 departures canceled at Fort Lauderdale represented 63% of the facility's total. Orlando Sanford cut 81% of its flights.

As far as individual airlines went, Spirit had the highest tally with 247 cancellations, while JetBlue cut 205 and Southwest cut 149.

Miami International Airport remained open, but the airport warned travelers to check with airlines as some flights in and out of the area may be canceled.

According to local media reports, Freeport-Grand Bahama International Airport is currently under several feet of water.