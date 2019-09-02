India announces series of state-run bank mergers to strengthen lenders

India announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks on Friday, as it moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.

The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks from 27 in 2017, are the first since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government won re-election in late May.

Modi's government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks.

"Twelve solidly present, well-consolidated, energised, adequately capital endowed banks will now operate," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told a news conference. "We're trying to build the NextGen banks."

The announcement came as India released data showing its economic growth in the April to June quarter fell to 5%, the weakest in more than six years.