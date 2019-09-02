UK reportedly considers deploying drones to the Gulf amid Iran tensions

The proportion of Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods that took effect on Sunday only account for about one third of more than 5,000 product lines listed.China Economyread more
The temporary measures allow the government to restrict foreign currency purchases following a sharp drop in the super-sensitive peso.
China's manufacturing activity expanded in August, according to results of a private survey released on Monday amid the country's escalating trade war with the U.S.
President Trump rattled Wall Street when he demanded U.S. firms move production out of China. But some have already taken steps to do so, and, in earnings calls over the past...
Millions of residents along the Southeastern U.S. coast are on high alert amid warnings the storm would move northeast after battering the Bahamas, threatening Florida,...
Thousands of demonstrators blocked roads and public transportation routes to the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday, saying they hope to draw the world's attention to...
The U.S.-China trade war — which has hit business sentiment and roiled financial markets — is often cited as a major risk to global growth.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore will distribute up to five digital banking licenses for non-banking entities to provide financial services to retail customers and SMEs.
China's natural gas consumption growth rate is expected slow to around 10% in 2019, from 17.5% last year, amid easing economic growth and pressure on the country's production,...
"We are talking to China, the meetings in September, that hasn't changed," Trump told reporters Sunday on the White House South Lawn after returning from Camp David.
The audio jack that stood as the standard for decades was ditched by Samsung, a long-time champion of the headphone jack, in the Galaxy Note 10.
The United Kingdom is considering deploying British drones to the Gulf amid tensions with Iran, Sky News reported early on Monday.
U.K.'s Royal Air Force (RAF) has a number of Reaper drones based in nearby Kuwait and flying over Iraq and Syria. These could be re-tasked if the decision to deploy drones to the Gulf is taken, Sky News said.
The drones will help with overhead surveillance as British warships are continuing to escort U.K.-flagged tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report
On Friday, the UK called for broad support to tackle Gulf shipping threats after Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the strait in July.