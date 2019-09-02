British pound falls after UK factory activity dives at fastest rate since 2012

British manufacturing contracted last month at the fastest rate in seven years, rocked by the deepening Brexit crisis and the global downturn, boding poorly for the chances of an economic rebound in the third quarter, a survey showed on Monday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 from 48.0 in July, a full point lower than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

"High levels of economic and political uncertainty alongside ongoing global trade tensions stifled the performance of UK manufacturers in August," IHS Markit director Rob Dobson said.

Sterling slipped on the data release, alongside continued concerns of a no-deal Brexit, and was lower by 0.6% against the dollar for the session, trading at about $1.2080 by 11:00 a.m. London time.

Britain's economy shrank in the second quarter, a hangover from the stockpiling boom in advance of the original March Brexit deadline. Another contraction in the current quarter would officially herald a recession.