Anxiety-ridden August has investors bracing for a rough September, historically the worst month

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell on August 19, 2019 in New York City.

It was an August of angst for investors, ahead of what most now expect will be a stressful September.

But last month did more damage to the collective psyche than to stock prices. This speaks both to the market's resilience and to this delicate moment in the economic cycle.

In fact, the upwelling of worry among investors and the broader public both reflects the bumpy economic terrain and represents one of the more bullish factors in equities' favor at the moment.

The 6% pullback from the late-July record high to the August lows in the S&P 500 was partially recovered, but in choppy, treacherous fashion. The index gained or lost at least 1% on 11 days — half of all August monthly trading sessions.

The collapse in Treasury yields toward record lows and the slight inversion of the yield curve — with two-year note yields exceeding the 10-year — generated a crescendo of recession anticipation despite data confirming the U.S. has remained on a 2% GDP path with healthy consumer conditions... for now.

The result is a stock market that sits almost exactly where it was one year ago, but shadowed by late-cycle worries, an entrenched trade conflict and unnerving messages from the global bond market.

The S&P 500 closed on Sept. 1 last year at 2913, and finished Friday at 2926. Yet the course taken to the same place has been unusually dramatic.

Strategist Julian Emanuel of BTIG notes that only twice before has the S&P 500 gone from a record high to a 20% decline to another fresh record high within a seven-month span (as it did from last September to April): 1990-91 and in 1998. The first instance straddled the start of a brief recession, the second a global financial shock from emerging-markets meltdowns and hedge-fund implosions.