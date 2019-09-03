New York's MTA might warn riders not to remove AirPods on the subway because it's tired of picking them up

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
The move comes a year after Chavez's long ascent at Goldman appeared to stall.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...Real Estateread more
The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.Entertainmentread more
The MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods before or after getting on the subway in an effort to cut down on the number that need to be rescued from...Technologyread more
The probe by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz of the DOJ and FBI's conduct during the FISA warrant process is "nearing completion," according to a...Politicsread more
The MTA is considering a public service announcement that would ask subway riders not to remove Apple AirPods before or after getting on the subway, according to The Wall Street Journal.
In the report, the Wall Street Journal cited MTA maintenance supervisor Steven Dluginski, who said that the MTA uses a "picker-upper thing" to rescue lost AirPods. But, given the summer heat and increased sweat, Dluginski has found an uptick in the number of AirPods that fall on the tracks.
The Wall Street Journal said this summer was the "worst" for AirPod rescues and that on just a single summer Thursday at noon, Dluginski's team had to retrieve six of them. It's risky for employees who have to try to pick them up and can cause train delays.
It's also dangerous for riders who might try to rescue AirPods themselves. In July, a rider named Ashley Mayer went viral on Twitter after she retrieved a lost AirPod from the tracks using duct tape at the end of a pole.
Apple AirPods have rocketed in popularity over the last several years for their ease of use, good sound quality and, now, the iconic look.