New York's MTA might warn riders not to remove AirPods on the subway because it's tired of picking them up

The MTA is considering a public service announcement that would ask subway riders not to remove Apple AirPods before or after getting on the subway, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the report, the Wall Street Journal cited MTA maintenance supervisor Steven Dluginski, who said that the MTA uses a "picker-upper thing" to rescue lost AirPods. But, given the summer heat and increased sweat, Dluginski has found an uptick in the number of AirPods that fall on the tracks.

The Wall Street Journal said this summer was the "worst" for AirPod rescues and that on just a single summer Thursday at noon, Dluginski's team had to retrieve six of them. It's risky for employees who have to try to pick them up and can cause train delays.

It's also dangerous for riders who might try to rescue AirPods themselves. In July, a rider named Ashley Mayer went viral on Twitter after she retrieved a lost AirPod from the tracks using duct tape at the end of a pole.

Apple AirPods have rocketed in popularity over the last several years for their ease of use, good sound quality and, now, the iconic look.

