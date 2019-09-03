Ariana Grande sues Forever 21, saying it 'stole' her image by using a look-alike in social media campaign

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Walmart plans to dramatically step back from ammunition sales...

Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.

Here's how the financial markets typically do in September: It's...

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.

Hurricane Dorian weakens, heads toward Florida coast

The southeastern U.S. is bracing for the storm's arrival as it is expected to hit parts of the coast by mid-week.

Beto O'Rourke says more gun control is needed after Walmart cuts...

Presidential contender Beto O'Rourke praised Walmart's decision to step back from ammunition sales on Tuesday but said the move is not enough.

More than 30 states are looking at a Google antitrust probe

More than half of the state attorneys general in the U.S. are involved in the effort, according to The Washington Post.

Read the memo from Walmart CEO Doug McMillon about pulling back...

Walmart on Tuesday announced major changes to its stance on ammunition sales, following two deadly and "horrific" shootings at Walmart stores over the summer.

Hurricane Dorian stalls in Bahamas, signaling a climate change...

Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about climate change impact on more intense and slow moving storms.

Cruise lines cancel, reroute trips as Hurricane Dorian approaches...

Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines are among the companies changing plans for travelers due to Hurricane Dorian.

Dow drops more than 300 points amid new tariffs, weak...

Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

US manufacturing contracts for the first time in three years amid...

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.

James Mattis says he'll 'speak out' about Trump policies 'when...

"What we commonly call a 'kiss-and-tell' now, I don't think that's the right thing to do," Mattis says.

Entertainment

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21, saying it 'stole' her image by using a look-alike in social media campaign

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Ariana Grande is seeking $10 million in damages from Forever 21, which she says hired a look-alike model for its social media content.
  • Grande and the retailer were in negotiations for a campaign deal, but talks fell through.
  • The lawsuit comes as Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy.
Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Ariana Grande is claiming at least $10 million in damages from Forever 21 after it allegedly used a look-alike model to promote its products.

The apparel retailer was hoping to strike a social media endorsement deal with Grande earlier in the year, around the time she launched her album "Thank U, Next," according to a complaint filed in federal court in California. However, Forever 21 wouldn't "pay the fair market value" for her content and instead hired a look-alike to promote products on social media, the complaint said.

"Rather than pay for that right [to use her name and likeness] as the law requires, Defendants simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms," the lawsuit alleged.

The "market value" for a single Instagram post from Grande "is well into six figures," though she "commands in the mid-seven figures to over eight figures for longer-term endorsement deals," it added.

Forever 21 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes as Forever 21 considers filing for bankruptcy after restructuring options stalled, CNBC previously reported.

"The importance and influence derived from social media marketing to consumers in today's market cannot be overstated," the lawsuit said. It labeled the company's campaign, which included at least 30 images, as a "Desperate Attempt to Stay Relevant and Profitable."

