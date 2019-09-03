Bugatti hits 305 mph, first supercar to break the 300 mph barrier

Bugatti became the first car maker to top 300 mph, when a modified version of its hypercar hit 304.77 mph.

A Bugatti Chiron, adapted for higher speeds and driven by Andy Wallace, hit the top speed on Volkwagen's Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany on Aug. 2. It is the first supercar to break the 300 mph barrier.

"Bugatti has once again shown what it's capable of," said Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti. "With this new record of the Chiron we enter again uncharted territory. Never before has a series manufacturer reached this high speed."

Bugatti, which is owned by Volkswagen, broke the record for a production car in 2005 when its Veyron model hit 254 mph. In 2010, its Veyron Super Sport set another record with a top speed of 268 mph. But Bugatti said that with its latest top speed, it is retiring from the race for numerical records.

"We have shown several times that we build the fastest cars in the world," Winkelmann said. "In future we will focus on other areas." He added, "This was the last time for us."

The record-setting Chiron is not the typical production model that customers can buy for $3 million. It is what Bugatti calls a "pre-production vehicle of a Chiron derivative," with a longer and more aerodynamic body and reinforced tires from Michelin. Since the tires rotate up to 4,100 times in one minute, they were subjected to extensive trials and tests, and even X-rayed to optimize the smallest details before the test run.