Facebook considers hiding 'like' counts

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector it contracted.Bondsread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year.Politicsread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hits its highest level since May 2017 as slowing global growth abroad strengthens the United States currency.Currenciesread more
The company said it removed nearly 30,000 videos for hate speech in the past month.Technologyread more
Facebook could soon follow in the footsteps of Instagram by hiding public-facing "like" counts.
The new feature, which was first spotted by coder Jane Manchun Wong, would hide the number of likes on a particular post from everyone but the original poster. All other users will be able to see if a friend of theirs liked it, but not a full list of users who liked the post.
Facebook confirmed to CNBC it is considering a test to hide like counts, but the company didn't say when it plans to begin public testing of the feature.
In May, Facebook-owned Instagram launched a test of its "like" ban in Canada before rolling it out to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Brazil and Japan in July. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri characterized the move as a way to make a "less pressurized environment" on the app, as many users often zero in on the app's metrics, which can cause anxiety.
"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," Mosseri said in April.
Experts have noted that the removal of public-facing likes could have wide-ranging impacts on influencer marketing, which thrives on Instagram. It could lead to higher quality influencer content, as well as push users to consume more video on the platform.