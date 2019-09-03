General Motors to lead contentious negotiations with UAW union

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector it contracted.Bondsread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year.Politicsread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hits its highest level since May 2017 as slowing global growth abroad strengthens the United States currency.Currenciesread more
The company said it removed nearly 30,000 videos for hate speech in the past month.Technologyread more
DETROIT – Amid growing concerns about an economic recession and volatile trade deals, General Motors will lead what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations this year with the United Auto Workers union.
What company leads the negotiations is important because the UAW traditionally uses "patterned bargaining," which means the union negotiates a deal with the first company and then uses that contract framework to negotiate with the other two car makers.
The contracts between the UAW and Detroit Big Three are tailored to each automaker, however going first is viewed as a positive that better allows a company to set their own terms.
GM, in a statement, said it looks "forward to having constructive discussions with the UAW on reaching an agreement that builds a strong future for our employees and our business."
The talks are expected to be the most contentious in at least a decade amid "America first" policies and trade threats from the Trump administration; a tight labor market; and thousands of job cuts and cost reductions as the industry prepares for an expected economic downturn.
"(GM CEO and Chairman) Mary Barra said from the outset of these talks that we will stand up as we tackle a changing industry. We are ready to stand strong for our future," UAW President Gary Jones said Tuesday in a release announcing GM as the target. "We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future."
This year's negotiations will set the wages and benefits for about 158,000 members. The outcome will also help steer investment plans for GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler in the U.S. for the next several years.
An ongoing federal probe into corruption at the highest levels of the UAW also is expected to add to the tension. Federal officials raided Jones' Michigan home last week as part of a multistate sweep of six properties owned by the union or former and current union officials.
The possibility of the UAW striking at one or more of the automakers that could significantly impact production and profits is high. The union announced additional funding for its "strike fund" earlier this year. As of last year, the fund totaled more than $721 million.
Shares of GM were relatively unchanged in trading Tuesday as the union announced the company would be the first to negotiate.
GM is expected to have the toughest negotiations with the union amid the automaker's plan to potentially close four U.S. facilities, including large assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, as part of a corporate restructuring aimed at cutting $6 billion in costs a year by 2020.
GM's plans, which impacted roughly 14,000 U.S. salaried and hourly workers, were hailed by investors as a way for the automaker to address production overcapacity in the U.S. but heavily criticized by union leaders and President Donald Trump, who demanded the company sell or reopen Lordstown.
The contracts between the union and automakers all expire on Sept. 14, however, it's common for that deadline to be pushed back weeks, if not months.