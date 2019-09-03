General Motors to lead contentious negotiations with UAW union

DETROIT – Amid growing concerns about an economic recession and volatile trade deals, General Motors will lead what are expected to be contentious contract negotiations this year with the United Auto Workers union.

What company leads the negotiations is important because the UAW traditionally uses "patterned bargaining," which means the union negotiates a deal with the first company and then uses that contract framework to negotiate with the other two car makers.

The contracts between the UAW and Detroit Big Three are tailored to each automaker, however going first is viewed as a positive that better allows a company to set their own terms.

GM, in a statement, said it looks "forward to having constructive discussions with the UAW on reaching an agreement that builds a strong future for our employees and our business."

The talks are expected to be the most contentious in at least a decade amid "America first" policies and trade threats from the Trump administration; a tight labor market; and thousands of job cuts and cost reductions as the industry prepares for an expected economic downturn.

"(GM CEO and Chairman) Mary Barra said from the outset of these talks that we will stand up as we tackle a changing industry. We are ready to stand strong for our future," UAW President Gary Jones said Tuesday in a release announcing GM as the target. "We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future."

This year's negotiations will set the wages and benefits for about 158,000 members. The outcome will also help steer investment plans for GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler in the U.S. for the next several years.