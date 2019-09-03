Alphabet's legal chief, already in hot water over past relationship, married an employee this weekend

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.Politicsread more
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...Retailread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.Marketsread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.Technologyread more
Walmart is also asking shoppers to no longer openly carry firearms in stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed.Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian is at a standstill as it pounds the Bahamas, raising concerns about the role of climate change in more intense and slower-moving storms.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
During recent fundraisers Biden campaign officials have tried to limit the former vice president's private interactions with lobbyists in order to avoid a perception that his...2020 Electionsread more
Starboard has previously taken stakes in tech companies like Marvell and Yahoo.Technologyread more
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the "possibility of a prison term" should be considered for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview.Technologyread more
Alphabet's top lawyer, who made headlines last week after a former Google employee detailed their relationship and claimed he neglected their child, quietly married a current Google employee in the legal department over the holiday weekend.
56 year-old David Drummond was scheduled this weekend to wed a 37-year old employee he had been dating named Corinne Dixon, according to three people who asked to remain anonymous. Dixon does not work for Drummond, according to a person familiar with the company's organizational structure. She works in Google's legal department, reporting up to Google Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker, while Drummond is the chief legal officer for Google's parent company, Alphabet. Axios previously reported that the wedding indeed happened.
The marriage comes as Drummond, who made more than $47 million in 2018, toes the line of company policies discouraging employees from dating subordinates, a source of significant employee discontent at the tech giant.
Last October, Drummond's affair with employee Jennifer Blakely was reported by the New York Times in an article that also implicated other top Google execs, including co-founder Andy Rubin, for having relationships with employees and receiving generous severance packages when they left. That article inspired a global walkout of Google employees from its offices. Google has since amended some of its policies relating to sexual misconduct, such as removing forced arbitration clauses from employees' contracts in those cases.
Last week, Blakely wrote a lengthy Medium post that said she and Drummond started dating in 2004 and had a son together, and said he refused to discuss child support, calling his behavior "nothing short of abuse." She also claimed he had affairs with other people at the company. The next day, Drummond responded with a statement saying he "never started a relationship" with anyone else at Google or its parent company Alphabet.
While working at Google, Dixon held the same "senior contracts manager" role as Blakely at one point, according to her Linkedin profile, which shows she worked at Google for nearly a decade between 2006 and 2015. She then left for the social networking company Pinterest before re-joining Google last spring. She and Drummond disclosed the relationship, which began when she was at Pinterest, before she rejoined, according to a person familiar.
The two were spotted at a Silicon Valley "Diversity Affluence" brunch in March 2015, and attended the San Francisco Symphony together in Sept. 2017. Besides those two events, the two appear to have a relatively low-key online presence.
Google has declined to comment on the situation. Drummond didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
CNBC reporter Dan Mangan contributed to this article.
Correction: Drummond is the chief legal officer of Alphabet. The original headline misstated his role as the chief legal officer of Google, which is a separate subsidiary company.
WATCH NOW: Google employees walk out to protest handling of sexual harassment allegations.