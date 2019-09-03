JP Morgan upgrades Virtu Financial, says stock will rebound after rough year

"Think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER," President Donald Trump tweeted.Marketsread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Hurricane Dorian showed some signs of weakening early on Tuesday as it remained stalled over Grand Bahama Island.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dove to its lowest rate since 2016 after a report on U.S. manufacturing sector it contracted.Bondsread more
Some of the worst-performing stocks in August were one-time market leaders. One could return to its former glory, two analysts say.Trading Nationread more
Manchin, considered one of the more centrist members of the Senate, declined to challenge Republican Gov. Jim Justice next year.Politicsread more
The U.S. Dollar Index hits its highest level since May 2017 as slowing global growth abroad strengthens the United States currency.Currenciesread more
The company said it removed nearly 30,000 videos for hate speech in the past month.Technologyread more
After a rough year for the company's stock, Virtu Financial has potential to rebound, according to J.P. Morgan.
The firm upgraded the financial services company's stock to an overweight rating from not rated with a December 2020 price target of $23. Virtu shares last traded around $18.80 per share.
Before a period of restriction, J.P. Morgan had a neutral rating on the stock and a December 2018 price target of $28.