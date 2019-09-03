Lamborghini reveals its first hybrid supercar: The Sian

Ahead of its official Frankfurt Auto show debut, Lamborghini has revealed the Sian, the Italian supercar maker's first hybrid vehicle.

Sian means flash of lightning in the Sant'Agata automaker's Bolognese Italian dialect — an apt name for a car that's also the company's most powerful creation.

The Sian's heart is the same 6.5-liter V12 engine used in the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ with an added twist — electricity.

The new Lamborghini employs a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to add 34 electric horsepower into the mix, bringing the total to 819 horsepower. Those numbers also turn the new Sian into the most powerful production Lamborghini ever, beating the 770 horsepower SVJ.