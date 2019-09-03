NFL goes after Gen-Z with new multi-year partnership on TikTok

The NFL is hoping TikTok will help it score with young viewers.

TikTok, the short form video social network owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has become wildly popular among Gen-Z. It was the third-most downloaded app in the U.S. in the first quarter of this year. At the same time, football appears to be losing ground with younger demographics as they watch less and less network television and are playing less of the sport because of head injuries, among other reasons, Morning Consult reported last fall. The NFL season begins on Thursday.

As TikTok is drawing the attention of Gen Z users, it's also drawing the attention of the brands looking to sell to them, like Chipotle, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

With the partnership, the NFL has launched its own TikTok account. As of Monday afternoon, the account had 12 posts. One post, showing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scoring a touchdown, had the caption "He and his wife lost their baby son hours before the game … That day, Marquise Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown, his first of the season" with Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up" playing in the background. The post already had nearly 2 million "hearts."